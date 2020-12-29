Clemson releases funny video 'Will Swinney's Laces Extermination Service'
by - Assoc. Editor - 2020 Dec 29, Tue 08:24

A team's holder is a pretty undervalued position by most fans.

However, Clemson wants to bring that position into focus as they released a funny video 'Will Swinney's Laces Extermination Service' narrated by Swinney and kicker B.T. Potter.

"We know that laces have ruined friendships and poor field goals for a millennium, Potter says in the video. "That's why we strive for 100 percent guaranteed customer satisfaction."

Trevor Lawrence, Dabo Swinney, and others also make a guest appearance in the video.

Will Swinney is a finalist for the Peter Mortell Holder of the Year Award. For the winner, a foundation is set up to help raise money for a charity of his choosing.

