Clemson releases funny video 'Will Swinney's Laces Extermination Service'

However, Clemson wants to bring that position into focus as they released a funny video 'Will Swinney's Laces Extermination Service' narrated by Swinney and kicker B.T. Potter.

"We know that laces have ruined friendships and poor field goals for a millennium, Potter says in the video. "That's why we strive for 100 percent guaranteed customer satisfaction."

Trevor Lawrence, Dabo Swinney, and others also make a guest appearance in the video.

Introducing... Will Swinney's Laces Extermination Service. Brought to you by the Peter Mortell Holder of the Year Award!#ALLIN | @MortellAward pic.twitter.com/txMn5gjIgX — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 29, 2020

Will Swinney is a finalist for the Peter Mortell Holder of the Year Award. For the winner, a foundation is set up to help raise money for a charity of his choosing.