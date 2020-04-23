|
Clemson releases 'The Journey of Isaiah Simmons' draft video
|Thursday, April 23, 2020 9:41 PM- -
Clemson football released a video called 'The Journey of
Isaiah Simmons' shortly after he was selected No. 8 overall to the Arizona Cardinals.
The video features game highlights and comments on Simmons's positionless game.
T?? J?????? ?? Is???? S?????s#NFLDraft | @isaiahsimmons25 pic.twitter.com/84IalbGoJi— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 24, 2020
