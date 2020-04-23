Clemson releases 'The Journey of Isaiah Simmons' draft video
by - Correspondent - Thursday, April 23, 2020 9:41 PM

Clemson football released a video called 'The Journey of Isaiah Simmons' shortly after he was selected No. 8 overall to the Arizona Cardinals.

The video features game highlights and comments on Simmons's positionless game.

