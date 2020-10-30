Clemson receives state approval for reduced capacity for basketball

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson Athletics received approval from the South Carolina Department of Commerce on Friday to welcome spectators at Littlejohn Coliseum for men’s and women’s basketball games. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster outlined a procedure for exemptions to gathering restrictions in an Executive Order filed Aug. 2 and re-released on Oct. 2.

As part of the plan, Littlejohn Coliseum’s typical seating capacity of 8,758 will be reduced to 1,860 fans for both men’s and women’s basketball, based on six feet of social distance among seating pods. Fans will be seated primarily in pods of two and four affiliated guests.

“We are grateful to the many internal and external groups who helped create and guide this plan for safely hosting supporters to our basketball programs this season,” said Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich. “We again thank Governor McMaster and his team, as well as the South Carolina Department of Commerce and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for their input and approval. Having now hosted several home athletic events this fall, we continue to be confident in our ability to welcome fans to our facilities. We will consistently evaluate the latest information to make adjustments as needed.”

Clemson Athletics and IPTAY will be reaching out to 2019-20 season ticket holders with more information on how to obtain tickets this season in the coming days, and detail on premium seating will be handled directly. The full schedules for both programs are expected in the coming weeks.

COLISEUM SAFETY MEASURES

Fans who are listed among the CDC’s at-risk groups are especially vulnerable and should consider staying home and refraining from attending events.

Face coverings are required unless eating or drinking.

Fans will be seated in pods of two or four affiliated guests in socially-distanced pods.

The Burton Gallery and North Gates will serve as entry gates.

TICKETING

Ticketing is all mobile for the 2020-21 season for men’s basketball.

Admission for women’s basketball games is free for the 2020-21 season on a first-come, first-served basis.

PARKING

Parking is available for anyone with a ticket.

ADA Parking is available with a valid state-issued DMV hangtag on the North Circle of Littlejohn Coliseum via Ravenel Rd.

Clemson asks fans not to tailgate during the season. Tents, trailers and large groups are prohibited.

Lots open two hours prior to tipoff.

Fans are asked to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing whenever possible in parking areas.