Clemson ranked top-5 in 247Sports early 2021 poll
by - 2021 Jan 11, Mon 09:46
DJ Uiagalelei will guide another Tiger team with high expectations.
The 'way too early' 2021 rankings have begun and 247Sports posted its top-25 poll ahead of the 2020 national championship game in Miami Gardens Monday.

The 247Sports crew has Clemson No. 3 preseason behind Alabama and Oklahoma, with 2021 opener Georgia No. 4 and Ohio State, No. 5.

"Dabo Swinney has never had a problem in the motivation department," 247Sports writer Sam Hellman said, "and a bitter end to the 2020 season should serve as plenty of fuel moving forward. Clemson says goodbye to some big stars, none bigger than quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but has another major quarterback ready to go with D.J. Uiagalelei. Uiagalelei stepped in for Lawrence in two starts as a freshman.

"Clemson did not receive any first-place votes from our experts, but the expectations are still high for the top-rated ACC team with (six)-straight conference titles."

North Carolina is the next-best out of the ACC, at No. 6, and Miami, at No. 12, rounds out the conference reps. Virginia Tech, Boston College and NC State also received votes.

