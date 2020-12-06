Clemson ranked No. 4 in updated AP Poll

TigerNet Staff by

The top-seven in this week's Associated Press college football ranking stayed in place.

Alabama has every first-place vote with the AP (62), with Notre Dame at No. 2, Ohio State (1,407 points) hanging on to No. 3 over Clemson (1,387 points), Texas A&M fifth, Florida sixth and Cincinnati seventh. Coastal Carolina moved up three spots to No. 11 after their upset of previous-No. 8 BYU.

The top Playoff contenders were all in action for the first time in a few weeks, where Clemson pulled away to a 45-10 win at Virginia Tech, Alabama rolled LSU 55-17, Notre Dame topped Syracuse, 45-21, Ohio State drilled Michigan State, 52-12, Texas A&M prevailed at Auburn, 31-20, and Florida won at Tennessee, 31-19. No. 7 Cincinnati (8-0) was off this week and plays next at Tulsa Saturday before the American Athletic Conference Championship on Dec. 19.

Unlike their spot in the Coaches Poll (No. 24), NC State just missed the top-25 cut with the AP after finishing their regular-season 8-3. Miami, at No. 9, and UNC, at No. 20, round out the ACC reps.

The next edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, which had Clemson No. 3 last week, will be on Tuesday at 7 p.m. (ESPN).

AP Poll - 12/6

RANK TEAM PV RANK POINTS

1 Alabama (9-0) 1 1,550 (62)

2 Notre Dame (10-0) 2 1,482

3 Ohio State (5-0) 3 1,407

4 Clemson (9-1) 4 1,387

5 Texas A&M (7-1) 5 1,274

6 Florida (8-1) 6 1,233

7 Cincinnati (8-0) 7 1,204

8 Indiana (6-1) 10 1,047

9 Miami (FL) (8-1) 9 1,039

10 Iowa State (8-2) 12 947

11 Coastal Carolina (10-0) 14 923

12 Georgia (6-2) 11 914

13 Oklahoma (7-2) 13 837

14 Brigham Young (9-1) 8 713

15 Northwestern (5-1) 16 647

16 USC (3-0) 17 624

17 Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1) 20 560

18 Tulsa (6-1) 22 444

19 Iowa (5-2) 24 424

20 North Carolina (7-3) 306

21 Colorado (4-0) 253

22 Liberty (9-1) 25 191

23 Texas (6-3) 164

24 Buffalo (4-0) 145

25 Wisconsin (2-2) 18 115

Others receiving votes:

North Carolina State 98, Marshall 66, San Jose State 66, Oklahoma State 33, UCF 11, Boise State 10, Washington 10, Auburn 9, Missouri 8, Nevada 5, Army 2, UCLA 1, TCU 1