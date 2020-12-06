Clemson ranked No. 4 in updated AP Poll
by - 2020 Dec 6, Sun 14:07
Clemson will have the week off before the short trip to Charlotte and a date with No. 2 Notre Dame. (ACC photo)
Clemson will have the week off before the short trip to Charlotte and a date with No. 2 Notre Dame. (ACC photo)

The top-seven in this week's Associated Press college football ranking stayed in place.

Alabama has every first-place vote with the AP (62), with Notre Dame at No. 2, Ohio State (1,407 points) hanging on to No. 3 over Clemson (1,387 points), Texas A&M fifth, Florida sixth and Cincinnati seventh. Coastal Carolina moved up three spots to No. 11 after their upset of previous-No. 8 BYU.

The top Playoff contenders were all in action for the first time in a few weeks, where Clemson pulled away to a 45-10 win at Virginia Tech, Alabama rolled LSU 55-17, Notre Dame topped Syracuse, 45-21, Ohio State drilled Michigan State, 52-12, Texas A&M prevailed at Auburn, 31-20, and Florida won at Tennessee, 31-19. No. 7 Cincinnati (8-0) was off this week and plays next at Tulsa Saturday before the American Athletic Conference Championship on Dec. 19.

Unlike their spot in the Coaches Poll (No. 24), NC State just missed the top-25 cut with the AP after finishing their regular-season 8-3. Miami, at No. 9, and UNC, at No. 20, round out the ACC reps.

The next edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, which had Clemson No. 3 last week, will be on Tuesday at 7 p.m. (ESPN).

AP Poll - 12/6

RANK TEAM PV RANK POINTS

1 Alabama (9-0) 1 1,550 (62)

2 Notre Dame (10-0) 2 1,482

3 Ohio State (5-0) 3 1,407

4 Clemson (9-1) 4 1,387

5 Texas A&M (7-1) 5 1,274

6 Florida (8-1) 6 1,233

7 Cincinnati (8-0) 7 1,204

8 Indiana (6-1) 10 1,047

9 Miami (FL) (8-1) 9 1,039

10 Iowa State (8-2) 12 947

11 Coastal Carolina (10-0) 14 923

12 Georgia (6-2) 11 914

13 Oklahoma (7-2) 13 837

14 Brigham Young (9-1) 8 713

15 Northwestern (5-1) 16 647

16 USC (3-0) 17 624

17 Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1) 20 560

18 Tulsa (6-1) 22 444

19 Iowa (5-2) 24 424

20 North Carolina (7-3) 306

21 Colorado (4-0) 253

22 Liberty (9-1) 25 191

23 Texas (6-3) 164

24 Buffalo (4-0) 145

25 Wisconsin (2-2) 18 115

Others receiving votes:

North Carolina State 98, Marshall 66, San Jose State 66, Oklahoma State 33, UCF 11, Boise State 10, Washington 10, Auburn 9, Missouri 8, Nevada 5, Army 2, UCLA 1, TCU 1

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Swinney responds to ESPN report that Justyn Ross might be ready for ACC title game
Swinney responds to ESPN report that Justyn Ross might be ready for ACC title game
VT grounds crew thanks Clemson football team: "Class act"
VT grounds crew thanks Clemson football team: "Class act"
Clemson LB suffers possible major injury
Clemson LB suffers possible major injury
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week