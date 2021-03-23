Clemson ranked No. 4 in returning talent metric

Football Outsiders, which is known for its advanced metrics, ranked Clemson fourth in its new returning talent index Tuesday.

Football Outsiders says the formula is weighted by returning production combined with transfer and incoming recruit rankings.

LSU tops the metric (2.57), which brought in Clemson linebacker transfer Mike Jones Jr. this offseason, with Oregon next (2.55), Miami (2.45), Clemson (1.98) and Oklahoma (1.89) rounding out the top-5. Opener-opponent Georgia is sixth (1.71) and reigning champ Alabama is ninth (1.59).

"In the ACC, Miami returns a lot of production and is bolstered by three high-profile transfers, but it's not like Clemson is going anywhere soon," FO's Parker Fleming writes. "In fact, given the promise presumed starter D.J. Uiagalelei showed in limited time last season, this index may be underrating the Tigers."