Clemson ranked No. 4 in latest AP Poll
|2020 Dec 13, Sun 14:10-
Clemson remained No. 4 in this week's Associated Press Poll going into championship weekend and the Playoff selections.
The top-4 is Alabama, with all 62 first-place votes, then Notre Dame, Ohio State and Clemson, with Texas A&M and Cincinnati next. The next out of the ACC is North Carolina at No. 16, with Miami 19th and NC State 24th. The Fighting Irish (10-0) and Tigers (9-1) play with an ACC title and at least one Playoff spot on the line Saturday at 4 p.m. (ABC). In other games to track, Ohio State takes on No. 15 Northwestern for the Big Ten title in Indianapolis (noon/FOX), Texas A&M heads to Tennessee (noon), CFP No. 7 Iowa State meets No. 12 Oklahoma in Dallas (noon/ABC) and the 8 p.m. games feature Alabama and Florida in Atlanta (CBS) and Cincinnati hosting No. 20 Tulsa (ABC). The Playoff committee will unveil one more midweek ranking on Tuesday before Sunday's final selections and bowl pairings (noon/ESPN).
AP Poll - 12/13
RANK TEAM PV RANK POINTS
1 Alabama (10-0) 1 1,550 (62)
2 Notre Dame (10-0) 2 1,482
3 Ohio State (5-0) 3 1,405
4 Clemson (9-1) 4 1,388
5 Texas A&M (7-1) 5 1,286
6 Cincinnati (8-0) 7 1,248
7 Indiana (6-1) 8 1,140
8 Iowa State (8-2) 10 1,059
9 Coastal Carolina (11-0) 11 994
10 Georgia (7-2) 12 968
11 Florida (8-2) 6 940
12 Oklahoma (7-2) 13 902
13 USC (5-0) 16 774
14 Brigham Young (10-1) 14 724
15 Northwestern (6-1) 15 691
16 North Carolina (8-3) 20 631
17 Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1) 17 566
18 Iowa (6-2) 19 502
19 Miami (FL) (8-2) 9 454
20 Tulsa (6-1) 18 408
21 Texas (6-3) 23 227
22 Liberty (9-1) 22 184
23 Buffalo (5-0) 24 183
24 North Carolina State (8-3) 137
25 San Jose State (6-0) 124
Others receiving votes:
Oklahoma State 83, Marshall 47, Boise State 12, UCF 11, Washington 9, Army 9, Auburn 8, TCU 3, Appalachian State 1