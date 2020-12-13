Clemson ranked No. 4 in latest AP Poll

The top-4 is Alabama, with all 62 first-place votes, then Notre Dame, Ohio State and Clemson, with Texas A&M and Cincinnati next.

The next out of the ACC is North Carolina at No. 16, with Miami 19th and NC State 24th.

The Fighting Irish (10-0) and Tigers (9-1) play with an ACC title and at least one Playoff spot on the line Saturday at 4 p.m. (ABC). In other games to track, Ohio State takes on No. 15 Northwestern for the Big Ten title in Indianapolis (noon/FOX), Texas A&M heads to Tennessee (noon), CFP No. 7 Iowa State meets No. 12 Oklahoma in Dallas (noon/ABC) and the 8 p.m. games feature Alabama and Florida in Atlanta (CBS) and Cincinnati hosting No. 20 Tulsa (ABC).

The Playoff committee will unveil one more midweek ranking on Tuesday before Sunday's final selections and bowl pairings (noon/ESPN).