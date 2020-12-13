Clemson ranked No. 4 in latest AP Poll
by - 2020 Dec 13, Sun 14:10
The Clemson-Notre Dame winner will for sure move on to a shot in the Playoff. (ACC photo)
The Clemson-Notre Dame winner will for sure move on to a shot in the Playoff. (ACC photo)

Clemson remained No. 4 in this week's Associated Press Poll going into championship weekend and the Playoff selections.

The top-4 is Alabama, with all 62 first-place votes, then Notre Dame, Ohio State and Clemson, with Texas A&M and Cincinnati next.

The next out of the ACC is North Carolina at No. 16, with Miami 19th and NC State 24th.

The Fighting Irish (10-0) and Tigers (9-1) play with an ACC title and at least one Playoff spot on the line Saturday at 4 p.m. (ABC). In other games to track, Ohio State takes on No. 15 Northwestern for the Big Ten title in Indianapolis (noon/FOX), Texas A&M heads to Tennessee (noon), CFP No. 7 Iowa State meets No. 12 Oklahoma in Dallas (noon/ABC) and the 8 p.m. games feature Alabama and Florida in Atlanta (CBS) and Cincinnati hosting No. 20 Tulsa (ABC).

The Playoff committee will unveil one more midweek ranking on Tuesday before Sunday's final selections and bowl pairings (noon/ESPN).

AP Poll - 12/13

RANK TEAM PV RANK POINTS

1 Alabama (10-0) 1 1,550 (62)

2 Notre Dame (10-0) 2 1,482

3 Ohio State (5-0) 3 1,405

4 Clemson (9-1) 4 1,388

5 Texas A&M (7-1) 5 1,286

6 Cincinnati (8-0) 7 1,248

7 Indiana (6-1) 8 1,140

8 Iowa State (8-2) 10 1,059

9 Coastal Carolina (11-0) 11 994

10 Georgia (7-2) 12 968

11 Florida (8-2) 6 940

12 Oklahoma (7-2) 13 902

13 USC (5-0) 16 774

14 Brigham Young (10-1) 14 724

15 Northwestern (6-1) 15 691

16 North Carolina (8-3) 20 631

17 Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1) 17 566

18 Iowa (6-2) 19 502

19 Miami (FL) (8-2) 9 454

20 Tulsa (6-1) 18 408

21 Texas (6-3) 23 227

22 Liberty (9-1) 22 184

23 Buffalo (5-0) 24 183

24 North Carolina State (8-3) 137

25 San Jose State (6-0) 124

Others receiving votes:

Oklahoma State 83, Marshall 47, Boise State 12, UCF 11, Washington 9, Army 9, Auburn 8, TCU 3, Appalachian State 1

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Auburn fires Guz Malzahn
Auburn fires Guz Malzahn
Elite CB flips from LSU to Clemson
Elite CB flips from LSU to Clemson
Clemson LB has surgery, ruled out for season
Clemson LB has surgery, ruled out for season
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week