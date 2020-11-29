Clemson ranked No. 4 in latest AP Poll
by - Sunday, November 29, 2020 2:09 PM
(ACC photo)
Clemson inched closer to the top-3 but didn't make a move up a spot in this week's Associated Press top-25.

The Tigers (8-1) stayed No. 4 despite a 52-17 win over Pittsburgh and also No. 3 Ohio State (4-0) having to sit the week out due to COVID-19 protocol. Clemson was No. 3 in both the Playoff and Coaches rankings this week.

Alabama is still on top with all 62 first-place votes and Notre Dame is No. 2.

Notre Dame notched a top-25 win at North Carolina, 31-17, while Alabama cruised to a rivalry win (42-13 over Auburn). Just outside of that top-4, Florida topped Kentucky, 34-10, and Texas A&M beat LSU at home, 20-7.

Miami rounds out three top-10 ACC teams in the AP this week at No. 9.

AP Poll - 11/29

RANK TEAM PV RANK POINTS

1 Alabama (8-0) 1 1,550 (62)

2 Notre Dame (9-0) 2 1,481

3 Ohio State (4-0) 3 1,403

4 Clemson (8-1) 4 1,392

5 Texas A&M (6-1) 5 1,262

6 Florida (7-1) 6 1,226

7 Cincinnati (8-0) 7 1,204

8 Brigham Young (9-0) 8 1,113

9 Miami (FL) (7-1) 10 991

10 Indiana (5-1) 12 984

11 Georgia (6-2) 13 919

12 Iowa State (7-2) 15 873

13 Oklahoma (6-2) 14 815

14 Coastal Carolina (9-0) 16 694

15 Marshall (7-0) 17 600

16 Northwestern (5-1) 11 577

17 USC (3-0) 19 540

18 Wisconsin (2-1) 18 531

19 Oklahoma State (6-2) 21 426

20 Louisiana-Lafayette (8-1) 23 352

21 Oregon (3-1) 9 326

22 Tulsa (5-1) 24 244

23 Washington (3-0) 218

24 Iowa (4-2) 119

25 Liberty (9-1) 67

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 65, Buffalo 56, Texas 39, Auburn 25, Colorado 21, North Carolina State 11, Boise State 8, San Jose State 8, SMU 8, Oregon State 1, UCF 1

Tigers move up again in ESPN rankings
Clemson moves up in Coaches Poll
Swinney says Derion Kendrick isn't in dog house - he's in the 'love shack'
