Clemson ranked No. 3 in latest Coaches Poll

TigerNet Staff by

The top-4 remained the same but there was a slight change in the top-5 of the Coaches Poll this week.

Alabama is still on top with 59 first-place votes, followed by Notre Dame (2), Clemson and Ohio State (1). Texas A&M jumped Florida for the No. 5 spot. Coastal Carolina moved to No. 13 after upsetting previous No. 8 BYU.

For the first time in a few weeks, the top Playoff contenders were all in action. Clemson pulled away to a 45-10 win at Virginia Tech, Alabama dominated at LSU, 55-17, Notre Dame topped Syracuse, 45-21, Ohio State drilled Michigan State, 52-12, Texas A&M prevailed at Auburn, 31-20, and Florida won at Tennessee, 31-19. No. 7 and 8-0 Cincinnati was off this week and plays next at Tulsa Saturday before the American Athletic Conference Championship on Dec. 19.

Clemson is off next week before taking on No. 2 Notre Dame in Charlotte's ACC Championship Dec. 19 as well (4 p.m./ABC).

Elsewhere in the ACC, NC State made its way into the poll at No. 24, while Miami is No. 8 and UNC is No. 20.

Coaches Poll - 12/6

1 Alabama 9-0 1547 59

2 Notre Dame 10-0 1479 2

3 Clemson 9-1 1395

4 Ohio State 5-0 1387 1

5 Texas A&M 7-1 1266

6 Florida 8-1 1258

7 Cincinnati 8-0 1172

8 Miami 8-1 1050

9 Indiana 6-1 1000

10 Georgia 6-2 987

11 Iowa State 8-2 958

12 Oklahoma 7-2 860

13 Coastal Carolina 10-0 838

14 Northwestern 5-1 683

15 Southern California 3-0 615

16 Brigham Young 9-1 598

17 UL Lafayette 9-1 500

18 Iowa 5-2 396

19 Tulsa 6-1 394

20 North Carolina 7-3 370

21 Liberty 9-1 185

22 Colorado 4-0 178

23 Texas 6-3 161

24 NC State 8-3 154

25 Wisconsin 2-2 124

Dropped out: No. 15 Marshall; No. 18 Oklahoma State; No. 20 Oregon; No. 23 Washington.

Others rec. votes: Oklahoma State 100; Missouri 88; Marshall 77; San Jose State 68; Buffalo 59; Nevada 48; Auburn 42; Oregon 30; Boise State 26; Army 25; Washington 19; Southern Methodist 10; Appalachian State 3.