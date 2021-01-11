BREAKING

Clemson ranked No. 2 in early 2021 ranking
by - 2021 Jan 11, Mon 11:03
Frank Ladson and Joseph Ngata will be ones to watch for the Clemson offense in 2021.
Frank Ladson and Joseph Ngata will be ones to watch for the Clemson offense in 2021.

Sporting News released its 'way-too-early' top 25 for the 2021 season and the high expectations for Clemson continue.

The Tigers are ranked No. 2, only trailing 2020 title-game participant Alabama, with Ohio State No. 3, Oklahoma, No. 4, and Georgia, No. 5.

Clemson, coming off of a sixth-straight Playoff appearance, is scheduled to take on Georgia Sept. 4 in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium.

"DJ Uiagalelei has offered a glimpse of life after Trevor Lawrence," SN's Bill Bender writes, "and it’s clear the Tigers’ offense is in good hands with the former five-star recruit. Lyn-J Dixon will finally step into a starting role at running back, and E.J. Williams and Frank Ladson should take the next step at receiver. Defensive end Myles Murphy and linebacker Trenton Simpson gained valuable experience as freshmen, and the return of James Skalski is huge for a defense that faces a big test out of the gate against Georgia."

The next-best out of the ACC is North Carolina, at No. 14, with Miami the other ACC rep at No. 18. NC State is categorized as having "just missed" the ranking.

