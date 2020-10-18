Clemson ranked No. 1 in updated Coaches Poll

Clemson stayed No. 1 in the Coaches Poll but had a few first-place votes shaved off by Alabama's double-digit win over Georgia Saturday.

Out of last week's Coaches' rankings, No. 1 Clemson eviscerated Georgia Tech, 73-7, No. 2 Alabama sent No. 3 Georgia home with a 41-24 loss, No. 4 Notre Dame squeaked by Louisville (12-7) and No. 6 UNC's comeback fell short at Florida State (31-28).

Clemson has 52 first-place votes, followed by No. 2 Alabama's eight and Ohio State, at No. 5, keeping its two votes. Notre Dame moved up a spot to No. 3 and Georgia down one to No. 5.

Ohio State and the Big Ten return to action next weekend, while the Pac-12 will round out Power 5 football starts on Nov. 6.

In more ACC action, UNC fell to No 13, while Miami moved up to No. 11 and Virginia Tech to No. 20 and NC State debuted at No. 22.

Coaches Poll - 10/18/20

Rnk Team Points 1st votes

1 Clemson 5-0 1540 52

2 Alabama 4-0 1494 8

3 Notre Dame 4-0 1351

4 Georgia 3-1 1295

5 Ohio State 0-0 1254 2

6 Oklahoma State 3-0 1149

7 Penn State 0-0 1059

8 Florida 2-1 1002

9 Texas A&M 3-1 1001

10 Cincinnati 3-0 989

11 Miami 4-1 890

11 Brigham Young 5-0 890

13 North Carolina 3-1 725

14 Wisconsin 0-0 698

15 Oregon 0-0 683

16 Southern Methodist 5-0 618

17 Michigan 0-0 507

18 Iowa State 3-1 485

19 Kansas State 3-1 395

20 Virginia Tech 3-1 373

21 Minnesota 0-0 209

22 NC State 4-1 200

23 Southern California 0-0 186

24 Coastal Carolina 4-0 150

25 Marshall 4-0 139

Dropped out: No. 14 Auburn; No. 17 Tennessee; No. 21 UL Lafayette.

Others rec. votes: Auburn 93; Army 90; West Virginia 64; Kentucky 60; Oklahoma 59; Liberty 57; Memphis 50; Utah 48; Iowa 48; UAB 42; Boise State 37; UL Lafayette 31; Arkansas 29; Tennessee 25; Texas Christian 22; Air Force 14; Texas 12; South Carolina 12; Tulsa 10; Arizona State 10; Washington 8; Missouri 7; Louisiana State 7; California 6; Boston College 6; Nebraska 5; Indiana 5; Florida State 4; Stanford 3; Maine 3; Central Florida 1.