Clemson ranked No. 1 in updated AP Poll

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson is still your unquestioned No. 1 in the Associated Press top 25 in the last scheduled weekly poll before the SEC begins play next weekend and the Big Ten is added back in the mix.

Unlike the Coaches Poll, the AP decided to keep the Big Ten teams out of things one more week after the conference reversed their decision to play this fall and released a schedule on Saturday.

Dabo Swinney’s Tigers (59 first-place votes) lead the same top-5 of Alabama (1), Oklahoma, Georgia and Florida. Reigning champ LSU has the other first-place vote.

More ACC teams check in with Notre Dame (7), UNC (11), Miami (12), Virginia Tech (20), Pitt (21) and Louisville (24).

Clemson (2-0) will host Virginia next on Oct. 3, which plays its season opener at home versus Duke next weekend.

AP Poll - 9/20

RANK TEAM PV RANK POINTS

1 Clemson (2-0) 1 1,523 (59)

2 Alabama (0-0) 2 1,458 (1)

3 Oklahoma (1-0) 3 1,368

4 Georgia (0-0) 4 1,320

5 Florida (0-0) 5 1,239

6 LSU (0-0) 6 1,221 (1)

7 Notre Dame (2-0) 7 1,200

8 Texas (1-0) 9 1,037

8 Auburn (0-0) 8 1,037

10 Texas A&M (0-0) 10 972

11 North Carolina (1-0) 12 883

12 Miami (FL) (2-0) 17 816

13 UCF (1-0) 14 771

14 Cincinnati (1-0) 13 720

15 Oklahoma State (1-0) 11 693

16 Tennessee (0-0) 15 529

17 Memphis (1-0) 16 510

18 Brigham Young (1-0) 21 405

19 Louisiana-Lafayette (2-0) 19 374

20 Virginia Tech (0-0) 20 350

21 Pittsburgh (2-0) 25 315

22 Army (2-0) 22 296

23 Kentucky (0-0) 23 230

24 Louisville (1-1) 18 115

25 Marshall (2-0) 108

Others receiving votes:

Baylor 89, West Virginia 59, SMU 57, TCU 30, Virginia 30, Boston College 23, Arkansas State 20, Mississippi State 6, UAB 5, Texas Tech 5, Ole Miss 4, Appalachian State 3, UTSA 2, Troy 1, Coastal Carolina 1