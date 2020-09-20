|
Clemson ranked No. 1 in updated AP Poll
|Sunday, September 20, 2020 2:08 PM-
Clemson is still your unquestioned No. 1 in the Associated Press top 25 in the last scheduled weekly poll before the SEC begins play next weekend and the Big Ten is added back in the mix.
Unlike the Coaches Poll, the AP decided to keep the Big Ten teams out of things one more week after the conference reversed their decision to play this fall and released a schedule on Saturday.
Dabo Swinney’s Tigers (59 first-place votes) lead the same top-5 of Alabama (1), Oklahoma, Georgia and Florida. Reigning champ LSU has the other first-place vote.
More ACC teams check in with Notre Dame (7), UNC (11), Miami (12), Virginia Tech (20), Pitt (21) and Louisville (24).
Clemson (2-0) will host Virginia next on Oct. 3, which plays its season opener at home versus Duke next weekend.
AP Poll - 9/20
RANK TEAM PV RANK POINTS
1 Clemson (2-0) 1 1,523 (59)
2 Alabama (0-0) 2 1,458 (1)
3 Oklahoma (1-0) 3 1,368
4 Georgia (0-0) 4 1,320
5 Florida (0-0) 5 1,239
6 LSU (0-0) 6 1,221 (1)
7 Notre Dame (2-0) 7 1,200
8 Texas (1-0) 9 1,037
8 Auburn (0-0) 8 1,037
10 Texas A&M (0-0) 10 972
11 North Carolina (1-0) 12 883
12 Miami (FL) (2-0) 17 816
13 UCF (1-0) 14 771
14 Cincinnati (1-0) 13 720
15 Oklahoma State (1-0) 11 693
16 Tennessee (0-0) 15 529
17 Memphis (1-0) 16 510
18 Brigham Young (1-0) 21 405
19 Louisiana-Lafayette (2-0) 19 374
20 Virginia Tech (0-0) 20 350
21 Pittsburgh (2-0) 25 315
22 Army (2-0) 22 296
23 Kentucky (0-0) 23 230
24 Louisville (1-1) 18 115
25 Marshall (2-0) 108
Others receiving votes:
Baylor 89, West Virginia 59, SMU 57, TCU 30, Virginia 30, Boston College 23, Arkansas State 20, Mississippi State 6, UAB 5, Texas Tech 5, Ole Miss 4, Appalachian State 3, UTSA 2, Troy 1, Coastal Carolina 1