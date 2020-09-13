Clemson ranked No. 1 in Coaches Poll with big changes

USA TODAY released its first ranking representing the teams signed up to play this fall currently and Clemson maintained its top spot.

The Tigers have 37 first-place votes, ahead of No. 2 Alabama (1) and a top-5 rounded out by Oklahoma, Georgia and LSU (3).

Not including the conferences by the Big Ten and Pac-12 on the sidelines right now, the ACC had a number of teams slot up after its first weekend of games.

Notre Dame moved up three spots to No. 7, with UNC up eight to No. 11, Miami making its debut at No. 18 and Virginia Tech up five despite not playing to No. 19.

Clemson resumes play in the home opener on Saturday against The Citadel (4 p.m./ACC Network).

USA TODAY COACHES POLL - 9/13

Rnk Team Record Points 1st votes

1 Clemson 1-0 1020 37

2 Alabama 0-0 973 1

3 Oklahoma 1-0 907

4 Georgia 0-0 904 0

5 Louisiana State 0-0 852 3

6 Florida 0-0 837 0

7 Notre Dame 1-0 760

8 Texas 1-0 697

9 Auburn 0-0 694

10 Texas A&M 0-0 639

11 North Carolina 1-0 575

12 Oklahoma State 0-0 547

13 Central Florida 0-0 414

14 Cincinnati 0-0 403

15 Memphis 1-0 314 0

16 Louisville 1-0 313

17 Tennessee 0-0 309

18 Miami 1-0 267

19 Virginia Tech 0-0 265

20 Kentucky 0-0 232

21 UL Lafayette 1-0 219

22 Brigham Young 1-0 201

23 Appalachian State 1-0 177

24 Baylor 0-0 161

25 Army 2-0 127

Dropped out: No. 2 Ohio State; No. 7 Penn State; No. 9 Oregon; No. 12 Wisconsin; No. 15 Michigan; No. 17 Southern California; No. 18 Minnesota; No. 20 Utah; No. 23 Iowa; No. 25 Iowa State.

Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech 96; Pittsburgh 81; West Virginia 59; Virginia 56; Texas Christian 56; Southern Methodist 25; Tulane 20; South Carolina 18; Boise State 15; Marshall 14; Arkansas St. 13; Mississippi State 12; Duke 12; Texas Tech 11; Mississippi 8; Coastal Carolina 8; Iowa State 6; North Texas 5; South Florida 3.