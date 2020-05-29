Clemson ranked No. 1 in CBS preseason top 25

CBS Sports ranked Clemson No. 1 in its preseason top-25 countdown on Friday. The top-5 is filled out by Ohio State then Alabama, Oklahoma and Georgia. "This is the most talented Clemson team under Swinney," CBS Sports' Chip Patterson said. "We just don't know yet who is going to emerge from some of these loaded position rooms as the next wave of future pros wearing orange and white. We know quarterback and running back, but what about an offensive line that loses long-time anchors on the interior like Simpson and Tremayne Ancrhum? The defensive line could trot out five-stars over five-stars, but there's less certainty about the depth at linebacker and in the secondary. "But even with those questions -- and I know this is exactly the thing Swinney and coaches hate to hear mentioned -- talent alone get Clemson to 9-10 wins. The roster has been built up to a point where you almost have to spot the Tigers two touchdowns when they get off the bus against most ACC opponents. That's going to lead to some lopsided results, questions about strength of schedule and a season full of over-analyzing Clemson compared to its peers at the top of college football."

Patterson predicted Travis Etienne as the Doak Walker award winner earlier this week.

Clemson topped Pro Football Focus’ preseason power poll as well, ahead of Ohio State, Alabama, LSU and Georgia.

“Trevor Lawrence (1.4 win shares in 2019), Travis Etienne (0.810), Justyn Ross (0.29) and company are overwhelming favorites to win the ACC again,” PFF’s Eric Eager writes, “and Lawrence improves after a relatively down 2019. The Tigers should vie for their third national championship in the last five years.”

Scheduled November opponent Notre Dame is No. 8 there and Clemson is the lone ACC rep.

Athlon ranked Clemson No. 1 preseason earlier this month, followed by Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Penn State.

Sporting News has Clemson on top also, with Ohio State No. 2 and then the SEC trio of Alabama, Georgia and LSU.