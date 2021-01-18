Clemson punter returning for 2021 season
Clemson redshirt senior punter Will Spiers announced on Monday that he will return for another season.

Spiers is making use of the NCAA waiver, which allows all 2020 seniors to not count against the scholarship number for teams.

The Cameron, South Carolina native averaged a career-best 44 yards per punt in 2020, which ranked sixth in the ACC.

He landed 17 punts inside the 20 and had 12 attempts of over 50 yards last season.

