Clemson player development coach hired as Power 5 assistant

Former Clemson receiver and Tigers offensive player development assistant Chansi Stuckey has been hired as the wide receivers coach of the Baylor Bears. "I'm thrilled to add Chansi and his tremendous energy to our staff," Bears head coach Dave Aranda said in a Baylor news release. "I am fired up to see the environment that he is going to create with our wide receivers. I look forward to all the possibilities of what he can bring to our program with his communication skills, his heart and his boundless energy. Having played the position in the NFL and having experience with the receivers at Clemson, he is going to be a truly great addition to our program." Stuckey was a video graduate assistant for the Tigers before moving into the development coach role last season.

He played 55 games in the NFL for three teams with 106 catches for 1,062 yards and five touchdowns.

As a Clemson Tiger, the Warner Robins, Georgia product started as a quarterback but finished his college career with 141 catches for 1,760 yards and seven scores before getting drafted in the seventh round by the New York Jets.

Baylor recently restructured its offensive staff by bringing in BYU assistant Jeff Grimes as offensive coordinator.