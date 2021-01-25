BREAKING

Clemson pitcher/infielder named preseason first-team All-America
2021 Jan 25
Clemson pitcher/infielder named preseason first-team All-America

Clemson redshirt sophomore Davis Sharpe was named first-team All-America by D1Baseball on Monday.

Sharpe picked up the nod as a utility option for right-handed pitching and first baseman.

Over one full and a partial season, Sharpe has an 8-5 record with a 3.33 ERA and 104 strikeouts to 37 walks on the mound, and he's hit .276 with seven home runs, 28 RBIs and 28 runs scored.

Clemson finished 14-3 before the 2020 season was called due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tigers were not featured in D1Baseball's preseason top-25.

