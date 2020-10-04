|
Clemson paces four ACC teams in top-10 of AP Poll
|Sunday, October 4, 2020 2:07 PM-
Clemson leads four ACC teams in the top-10 of the latest Associated Press top-25.
The Tigers dropped three first-place votes (52), which were picked up and more from No. 2 Alabama (up five to eight votes), with Georgia next, and then Florida and Notre Dame to round out the top-5.
Saturday opponent Miami is now No. 7, while UNC moved up four spots to No. 8.
Virginia Tech rounds out the conference reps at No. 19.
AP Poll - 9/27
RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS
1 Clemson (3-0) 1 ACC 1,536 (52)
2 Alabama (2-0) 2 SEC 1,488 (8)
3 Georgia (2-0) 4 SEC 1,380
4 Florida (2-0) 3 SEC 1,340
5 Notre Dame (2-0) 5 ACC 1,239
6 Ohio State (0-0) 6 Big Ten 1,165 (2)
7 Miami (FL) (3-0) 8 ACC 1,148
8 North Carolina (2-0) 12 ACC 944
9 Penn State (0-0) 10 Big Ten 935
10 Oklahoma State (3-0) 17 Big 12 919
11 Cincinnati (3-0) 15 American Athletic 895
12 Oregon (0-0) 14 Pac-12 786
13 Auburn (1-1) 7 SEC 731
14 Tennessee (2-0) 21 SEC 717
15 Brigham Young (3-0) 22 IA Independents 661
16 Wisconsin (0-0) 19 Big Ten 619
17 LSU (1-1) 20 SEC 478
18 SMU (4-0) American Athletic 393
19 Virginia Tech (2-0) ACC 391
20 Michigan (0-0) 23 Big Ten 350
21 Texas A&M (1-1) 13 SEC 330
22 Texas (2-1) 9 Big 12 228
23 Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0) Sun Belt 216
24 Iowa State (2-1) Big 12 215
25 Minnesota (0-0) Big Ten 145
Others receiving votes:
Kansas State 142, USC 115, Mississippi State 112, UCF 112, TCU 97, Marshall 49, Tulsa 46, Utah 30, Iowa 26, Coastal Carolina 25, Oklahoma 20, North Carolina State 18, Ole Miss 18, UAB 15, Army 14, West Virginia 13, Memphis 12, Arkansas 11, Pittsburgh 7, Virginia 5, Arizona State 5, Washington 4, Air Force 4, Indiana 1