Clemson paces four ACC teams in top-10 of AP Poll

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson leads four ACC teams in the top-10 of the latest Associated Press top-25.

The Tigers dropped three first-place votes (52), which were picked up and more from No. 2 Alabama (up five to eight votes), with Georgia next, and then Florida and Notre Dame to round out the top-5.

Saturday opponent Miami is now No. 7, while UNC moved up four spots to No. 8.

Virginia Tech rounds out the conference reps at No. 19.

AP Poll - 9/27

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS

1 Clemson (3-0) 1 ACC 1,536 (52)

2 Alabama (2-0) 2 SEC 1,488 (8)

3 Georgia (2-0) 4 SEC 1,380

4 Florida (2-0) 3 SEC 1,340

5 Notre Dame (2-0) 5 ACC 1,239

6 Ohio State (0-0) 6 Big Ten 1,165 (2)

7 Miami (FL) (3-0) 8 ACC 1,148

8 North Carolina (2-0) 12 ACC 944

9 Penn State (0-0) 10 Big Ten 935

10 Oklahoma State (3-0) 17 Big 12 919

11 Cincinnati (3-0) 15 American Athletic 895

12 Oregon (0-0) 14 Pac-12 786

13 Auburn (1-1) 7 SEC 731

14 Tennessee (2-0) 21 SEC 717

15 Brigham Young (3-0) 22 IA Independents 661

16 Wisconsin (0-0) 19 Big Ten 619

17 LSU (1-1) 20 SEC 478

18 SMU (4-0) American Athletic 393

19 Virginia Tech (2-0) ACC 391

20 Michigan (0-0) 23 Big Ten 350

21 Texas A&M (1-1) 13 SEC 330

22 Texas (2-1) 9 Big 12 228

23 Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0) Sun Belt 216

24 Iowa State (2-1) Big 12 215

25 Minnesota (0-0) Big Ten 145

Others receiving votes:

Kansas State 142, USC 115, Mississippi State 112, UCF 112, TCU 97, Marshall 49, Tulsa 46, Utah 30, Iowa 26, Coastal Carolina 25, Oklahoma 20, North Carolina State 18, Ole Miss 18, UAB 15, Army 14, West Virginia 13, Memphis 12, Arkansas 11, Pittsburgh 7, Virginia 5, Arizona State 5, Washington 4, Air Force 4, Indiana 1