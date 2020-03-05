Clemson opens ACC action hosting BC

CU Athletic Communications by

The Tigers begin ACC play with a three-game series against Boston College at Doug Kingsmore this weekend. SERIES SETUP • Who – Boston College (5-6, 0-0 ACC) vs. Clemson (9-3, 0-0 ACC) • Best Ranking – BC – NR; CU – No. 21 Perfect Game • When – Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.) • Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Watch – ACC Network Extra (Saturday, Sunday) • Video Announcers – Tim Bourret (Sunday), Marty Clary (Saturday), Fred Cunningham (Saturday, Sunday) • Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM), ESPN Upstate • Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com, TuneIn (Saturday, Sunday) • Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media – ClemsonBaseball • Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON • Promotion (Friday) – Giveaway – Trading cards set (1/5) for the first 1,000 fans • Promotion (Sunday) – Game Highlight – Kids run the bases SERIES HISTORY • Overall Record – Clemson leads 33-10 (2006-19) • Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 16-5 (2007-18)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – RHP Mason Pelio (BC - 1-2, 4.50 ERA) vs. LHP Sam Weatherly (CU - 2-0, 0.53)

• Saturday – RHP Joe Mancini (BC - 1-1, 5.79) vs. RHP Davis Sharpe (CU - 1-1, 2.51)

• Sunday – RHP Emmet Sheehan (BC - 1-1, 7.84) vs. RHP Spencer Strider (CU - 0-0, 1.86)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has an 8-2 home record, was defeated at home by College of Charleston 11-2 on Wednesday.

• The Tigers are averaging 3.6 runs per game and hitting .243 with a .348 on-base percentage, .345 slugging percentage and 19 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 2.64 ERA, .206 opponents’ batting average and 2.47 strikeout-to-walk ratio and Clemson is fielding .962.

BOSTON COLLEGE OVERVIEW

• Boston College is led by 10th-year Head Coach Mike Gambino.

• The Eagles won two of four games in North Carolina last weekend. They are hitting .326 and have a 5.71 ERA and .971 fielding percentage.

• Joe Suozzi is hitting .439 with 12 RBIs, Jack Cunningham is batting .429, Cody Morissette is hitting .405 and Brian Dempsey is batting .390.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is 6-0 when outhitting its opponent and 3-3 when not outhitting its opponent.

• Clemson has started at least three players at every position with the exception of catcher. Adam Hackenberg has started all 12 games there.

• Kier Meredith is the only Tiger in the 2020 season to start in the same spot (No. 2) in the batting order in all 12 games.

SHARPE PROVIDING DUAL ROLE AGAIN

• Sophomore utility player Davis Sharpe is continuing his dual role from his freshman season by doing the same in 2020.

• He is 1-1 with a 2.51 ERA, .250 opponents’ batting average and 16 strikeouts against three walks in 14.1 innings pitched over three starts.

• He is hitting .345 with two homers, two doubles, five RBIs, four runs, a .486 on-base percentage and a steal in nine games on offense.

• In his first two starts of 2020 (against Liberty and Stony Brook) in February, he pitched 11.0 scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts.

• In his career, he is 8-5 with a 3.10 ERA and 100 strikeouts against 36 walks in 98.2 innings pitched over 18 appearances (17 starts).

• In his career, he is hitting .278 with six doubles, five homers, 23 RBIs, a .398 on-base percentage and four steals in 47 games (43 starts).

PROJECTED CLEMSON LINEUP

Pos. # Player B-T Cl. G-S Avg. HR RBI Notes

C 17 Adam Hackenberg R-R So. 12-12 .273 0 9 Has thrown out seven of 16 basestealers

1B 3 Dylan Brewer L-L Fr. 11-10 .188 1 3 Has a team-tying-high three steals

2B 24 Mac Starbuck R-R *Fr. 9-8 .160 0 0 Has two steals & a 1.000 fielding percentage

SS 15 James Parker R-R So. 8-8 .267 1 5 Made his first career start at shortstop on Sunday

3B 10 Bryar Hawkins R-R So. 10-8 .259 0 4 Was 5-for-10 in the South Carolina series

LF 6 Elijah Henderson R-R *So. 12-12 .302 0 5 Has a .436 on-base percentage & three steals

CF 5 Sam Hall R-R Jr. 10-9 .133 1 2 Has a steal

RF 16 Bo Majkowski L-R Jr. 9-5 .059 0 0 Has a .359 career on-base percentage

DH 1 Kier Meredith L-L *So. 12-12 .455 1 4 Has a .556 on-base percentage & two steals