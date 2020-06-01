BREAKING

Clemson offers 4-star 2022 OT
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, June 1, 2020 1:29 PM
Miller spending a few moments with Coach Robbie Caldwell
Miller spending a few moments with Coach Robbie Caldwell

Clemson has offered 4-star 2022 offensive tackle Blake Miller from Strongville, OH (Strongville HS) on Monday according to his Twitter account.

"Truly blessed and humbled to receive an offer from Clemson University, he posted.

Miller has a good relationship with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell and attended the Dabo Swinney Football Camp last year.

He has national offers from Akron, Arizona State, Auburn, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Florida, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Lehigh, LSU, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Texas A&M, Toledo, and others.

