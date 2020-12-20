|
Clemson moves up in last regular-season AP, Coaches polls
|2020 Dec 20, Sun 13:04-
Clemson's Tigers moved up two spots with the Associated Press top-25 and one with the Coaches for a No. 2 spot going into the College Football Playoff.
Alabama had all 62 first-place votes with the AP and 61 with the Coaches. Other ACC teams in the AP were No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 14 UNC, No. 18 Miami and No. 24 NC State. Other ACC coteams in the Coaches were No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 14 UNC, No. 18 Miami and No. 22 NC State. Clemson was ranked No. 2 in the final College Football Playoff rankings and matched up with No. 3 Ohio State in the Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl (8 p.m. broadcast start/ESPN). AP Top 25 - 12/20
Alabama had all 62 first-place votes with the AP and 61 with the Coaches.
Other ACC teams in the AP were No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 14 UNC, No. 18 Miami and No. 24 NC State.
Other ACC coteams in the Coaches were No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 14 UNC, No. 18 Miami and No. 22 NC State.
Clemson was ranked No. 2 in the final College Football Playoff rankings and matched up with No. 3 Ohio State in the Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl (8 p.m. broadcast start/ESPN).
AP Top 25 - 12/20
RANK TEAM PV RANK POINTS
1 Alabama (11-0) 1 1,550 (62)
2 Clemson (10-1) 4 1,482
3 Ohio State (6-0) 3 1,424
4 Notre Dame (10-1) 2 1,338
5 Texas A&M (8-1) 5 1,297
6 Cincinnati (9-0) 6 1,262
7 Indiana (6-1) 7 1,123
8 Oklahoma (8-2) 12 1,088
9 Coastal Carolina (11-0) 9 1,024
10 Florida (8-3) 11 1,001
11 Georgia (7-2) 10 959
12 Iowa State (8-3) 8 845
13 Brigham Young (10-1) 14 779
14 North Carolina (8-3) 16 685
15 Northwestern (6-2) 15 666
16 Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1) 17 642
17 Iowa (6-2) 18 556
18 Miami (FL) (8-2) 19 475
19 San Jose State (7-0) 25 372
20 Texas (6-3) 21 291
21 USC (5-1) 13 276
22 Tulsa (6-2) 20 274
23 Liberty (9-1) 22 207
24 North Carolina State (8-3) 24 181
25 Oregon (4-2) 126
Others receiving votes:
Oklahoma State 115, Army 36, Buffalo 15, UCF 14, Marshall 13, Ball State 11, Washington 7, UAB 5, TCU 4, Memphis 2, Colorado 1
Coaches Poll - 12/20
1 Alabama 11-0 1525 61
2 Clemson 10-1 1456
3 Ohio State 6-0 1379
4 Notre Dame 10-1 1317
5 Texas A&M 8-1 1297
6 Cincinnati 9-0 1204
7 Oklahoma 8-2 1104
8 Indiana 6-1 1056
9 Georgia 7-2 1021
10 Florida 8-3 981
11 Coastal Carolina 11-0 911
12 Iowa State 8-3 838
13 Northwestern 6-2 724
14 North Carolina 8-3 699
15 Brigham Young 10-1 657
16 Iowa 6-2 583
17 UL Lafayette 9-1 556
18 Miami 8-2 471
19 Southern California 5-1 388
20 San Jose State 7-0 360
21 Oklahoma State 7-3 211
22 NC State 8-3 207
23 Liberty 9-1 206
24 Texas 6-3 198
25 Tulsa 6-2 191
Others rec. votes: Oregon 115; Army 61; Auburn 27; Colorado 16; Ball State 13; Washington 11; Wisconsin 10; Southern Methodist 10; Buffalo 9; UAB 5; Boise State 4; Utah 2; Nevada 2.