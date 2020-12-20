BREAKING

Clemson moves up in last regular-season AP, Coaches polls
by - 2020 Dec 20, Sun 13:04
Clemson is one spot outside of where it wants to finish the 2020 season. (ACC photo)
Clemson is one spot outside of where it wants to finish the 2020 season. (ACC photo)

Clemson's Tigers moved up two spots with the Associated Press top-25 and one with the Coaches for a No. 2 spot going into the College Football Playoff.

Alabama had all 62 first-place votes with the AP and 61 with the Coaches.

Other ACC teams in the AP were No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 14 UNC, No. 18 Miami and No. 24 NC State.

Other ACC coteams in the Coaches were No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 14 UNC, No. 18 Miami and No. 22 NC State.

Clemson was ranked No. 2 in the final College Football Playoff rankings and matched up with No. 3 Ohio State in the Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl (8 p.m. broadcast start/ESPN).

AP Top 25 - 12/20

RANK TEAM PV RANK POINTS

1 Alabama (11-0) 1 1,550 (62)

2 Clemson (10-1) 4 1,482

3 Ohio State (6-0) 3 1,424

4 Notre Dame (10-1) 2 1,338

5 Texas A&M (8-1) 5 1,297

6 Cincinnati (9-0) 6 1,262

7 Indiana (6-1) 7 1,123

8 Oklahoma (8-2) 12 1,088

9 Coastal Carolina (11-0) 9 1,024

10 Florida (8-3) 11 1,001

11 Georgia (7-2) 10 959

12 Iowa State (8-3) 8 845

13 Brigham Young (10-1) 14 779

14 North Carolina (8-3) 16 685

15 Northwestern (6-2) 15 666

16 Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1) 17 642

17 Iowa (6-2) 18 556

18 Miami (FL) (8-2) 19 475

19 San Jose State (7-0) 25 372

20 Texas (6-3) 21 291

21 USC (5-1) 13 276

22 Tulsa (6-2) 20 274

23 Liberty (9-1) 22 207

24 North Carolina State (8-3) 24 181

25 Oregon (4-2) 126

Others receiving votes:

Oklahoma State 115, Army 36, Buffalo 15, UCF 14, Marshall 13, Ball State 11, Washington 7, UAB 5, TCU 4, Memphis 2, Colorado 1

Coaches Poll - 12/20

1 Alabama 11-0 1525 61

2 Clemson 10-1 1456

3 Ohio State 6-0 1379

4 Notre Dame 10-1 1317

5 Texas A&M 8-1 1297

6 Cincinnati 9-0 1204

7 Oklahoma 8-2 1104

8 Indiana 6-1 1056

9 Georgia 7-2 1021

10 Florida 8-3 981

11 Coastal Carolina 11-0 911

12 Iowa State 8-3 838

13 Northwestern 6-2 724

14 North Carolina 8-3 699

15 Brigham Young 10-1 657

16 Iowa 6-2 583

17 UL Lafayette 9-1 556

18 Miami 8-2 471

19 Southern California 5-1 388

20 San Jose State 7-0 360

21 Oklahoma State 7-3 211

22 NC State 8-3 207

23 Liberty 9-1 206

24 Texas 6-3 198

25 Tulsa 6-2 191

Others rec. votes: Oregon 115; Army 61; Auburn 27; Colorado 16; Ball State 13; Washington 11; Wisconsin 10; Southern Methodist 10; Buffalo 9; UAB 5; Boise State 4; Utah 2; Nevada 2.

