Clemson moves up in USA TODAY Coaches Poll

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson softball moved up to its highest-ever ranking in the USA TODAY/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll on Tuesday. John Rittman's Tigers are up to No. 23 overall, a spot of ahead of new program rival South Carolina (set to play for the first time in Columbia on April 21). Clemson (16-2, 8-2 ACC) is on a program-best 13-game winning streak and sit in second place in the early ACC standings behind No. 14 Duke (19-1, 8-1). Also ranked of out of the ACC are Florida State (13) and Virginia Tech (18). The Tigers are also No. 25 in the D1Softball top 25.

Clemson's Marissa Guimbarda paces the ACC in RBIs (21) and slugging percentage (1.026) and ranks second in home runs (6). From the circle, Valerie Cagle leads the way in wins (10), shutouts (4) and saves (3).

The Tigers return to action at Louisville this weekend for four games in three days, starting at 7 p.m. Friday (no broadcast listed).