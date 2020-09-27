Clemson moves up in ESPN ranking
by - Sunday, September 27, 2020 12:36 PM
The rankings will only get more jumbled from here as teams are added.
The rankings will only get more jumbled from here as teams are added.

More teams joined the 2020 college football season officially this weekend and Clemson moved up a spot in one ESPN metric without playing a down Saturday.

Clemson slotted up one place to No. 2 in the ESPN SP+ ratings (26.3), which have them slightly favored over Alabama (25.8) but still trailing an Ohio State (30.2) team projected to have the No. 2 offense and No. 3 defense when they start action in late October.

There are two ACC teams in the top-5 with it being rounded out by Georgia at No. 4 and Notre Dame at No. 5. UNC is No. 12 and Miami is No. 15 now.

Georgia fell a spot out of the ESPN Football Power Index top-5, which now is Ohio State then Alabama, Clemson, Wisconsin and Penn State.

ESPN's power rankings have the same trio at the top with Florida at No. 4 and Notre Dame No. 5.

ESPN's revised Playoff picks after some weekend upsets have either Clemson meeting Florida in the Rose Bowl or the Gators in the Sugar Bowl, opposite an Alabama-Ohio State matchup vice versa.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Hunter Renfrow with fabulous catch vs. Patriots
WATCH: Hunter Renfrow with fabulous catch vs. Patriots
Miami starting safety to miss first half vs. Clemson
Miami starting safety to miss first half vs. Clemson
Clemson drops couple of first-place votes in new Coaches Poll
Clemson drops couple of first-place votes in new Coaches Poll
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week