Clemson moves up in ESPN ranking

TigerNet Staff by

More teams joined the 2020 college football season officially this weekend and Clemson moved up a spot in one ESPN metric without playing a down Saturday.

Clemson slotted up one place to No. 2 in the ESPN SP+ ratings (26.3), which have them slightly favored over Alabama (25.8) but still trailing an Ohio State (30.2) team projected to have the No. 2 offense and No. 3 defense when they start action in late October.

There are two ACC teams in the top-5 with it being rounded out by Georgia at No. 4 and Notre Dame at No. 5. UNC is No. 12 and Miami is No. 15 now.

Georgia fell a spot out of the ESPN Football Power Index top-5, which now is Ohio State then Alabama, Clemson, Wisconsin and Penn State.

ESPN's power rankings have the same trio at the top with Florida at No. 4 and Notre Dame No. 5.

ESPN's revised Playoff picks after some weekend upsets have either Clemson meeting Florida in the Rose Bowl or the Gators in the Sugar Bowl, opposite an Alabama-Ohio State matchup vice versa.