Clemson moves up in Coaches Poll

The first polls after the Playoff rankings generally feature some changes to reflect that committee's deliberation, and this one was no different.

Clemson moved up to match its CFP ranking at No. 3 with the Coaches Poll, following Alabama (59 first-place votes) and Notre Dame (2) and ahead of Ohio State (1).

Notre Dame picked up a top-25 win at North Carolina, 31-17, while Alabama cruised over Auburn (42-13) and Clemson did the same with Pittsburgh (52-17). On the fringe of that top-4, Florida pulled away from Kentucky, 34-10, and Texas A&M downed LSU at home, 20-7. Ohio State and Cincinnati each had an unscheduled weekend off due to COVID-19 protocol.

The ACC's other rep is Miami at No. 9.

Coaches Poll - 11/29

Rnk Team Record Points 1st votes

1 Alabama 8-0 1547 59

2 Notre Dame 9-0 1479 2

3 Clemson 8-1 1391

4 Ohio State 4-0 1382 1

5 Florida 7-1 1255

6 Texas A&M 6-1 1254

7 Cincinnati 8-0 1177

8 Brigham Young 9-0 1073

9 Miami 7-1 1026

10 Georgia 6-2 972

11 Indiana 5-1 934

12 Iowa State 7-2 855

13 Oklahoma 6-2 816

14 Coastal Carolina 9-0 625

15 Marshall 7-0 615

16 Southern California 3-0 581

17 Northwestern 5-1 535

18 Oklahoma State 6-2 469

19 Wisconsin 2-1 459

20 Oregon 3-1 343

21 UL Lafayette 8-1 293

22 Tulsa 5-1 228

23 Washington 3-0 186

24 Iowa 4-2 125

25 Liberty 9-1 87

Dropped out: No. 19 Auburn; No. 21 Texas; No. 23 North Carolina.

Others rec. votes: Auburn 75; North Carolina 68; Missouri 43; Texas 40; NC State 40; Appalachian State 33; Buffalo 29; Colorado 27; San Jose State 19; Memphis 17; Boise State 15; Nevada 14; Boston College 10; Army 6; Mississippi 3; West Virginia 2; Florida Atlantic 1; Central Florida 1.