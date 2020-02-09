Clemson moves to No. 1 spot in assistant coach salaries
by - Correspondent - Sunday, February 9, 2020 2:32 PM
Brandon Streeter is among nine Clemson assistants making $500,000 or more per season.
Thursday's raises and contract extensions for Clemson's football assistants put the Tigers back on top nationally in base assistant-coach pay.

The Tigers have held the mark on-and-off in recent seasons but were surpassed by Alabama last year by a slim margin ($7.54 million-$7.395M according to USA TODAY). Clemson's assistants earned just under a million in performance bonuses collectively last season as well. 

After a significant raise for offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and more across the board for Clemson's coaches, they are set to earn around $8 million (7.945M per the latest contract terms) before performance bonuses for 2020.

Elliott is currently tied for the highest offensive coordinator contract this year (with Alabama's Steve Sarkisian) and could move solely to No. 1 in future years as the contracts stand now. 

Alabama has not announced its 2020 round of raises, which they did in March of last year. So far, the Crimson Tide have had only one coaching change. 

Salaries and contracts

Brent Venables, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach

Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2025

Compensation: $2.2 million

Mike Reed, Assistant Coach/Cornerbacks

Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022

Total compensation increase: $495,000 to $540,000

Mickey Conn, Assistant Coach/Safeties

Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022

Total compensation increase: $400,000 to $515,000

Todd Bates, Assistant Coach/Defensive Linemen/Recruiting Coordinator

Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022

Total compensation increase: $375,000 to $515,000

Lemanski Hall, Assistant Coach/Defensive Ends

Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022

Total compensation increase: $350,000 to $500,000

Tony Elliott, Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs Coach

Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2023

Total compensation increase: $1,000,000 to $1,600,000

Robbie Caldwell, Assistant Coach/Offensive Linemen

Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022

Total compensation increase: $570,000 to $640,000

Danny Pearman, Assistant Head Coach

Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022

Total compensation increase: $505,000 to $545,000

Brandon Streeter, Assistant Coach/Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022

Total compensation increase:  $500,000 to $590,000

Tyler Grisham, Assistant Coach/Wide Receivers

Term: 2 years through 1/31/2022

Total compensation increase: $93,860 to $300,000

