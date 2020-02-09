|
Clemson moves to No. 1 spot in assistant coach salaries
|Sunday, February 9, 2020 2:32 PM- -
Thursday's raises and contract extensions for Clemson's football assistants put the Tigers back on top nationally in base assistant-coach pay.
The Tigers have held the mark on-and-off in recent seasons but were surpassed by Alabama last year by a slim margin ($7.54 million-$7.395M according to USA TODAY). Clemson's assistants earned just under a million in performance bonuses collectively last season as well. After a significant raise for offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and more across the board for Clemson's coaches, they are set to earn around $8 million (7.945M per the latest contract terms) before performance bonuses for 2020. Elliott is currently tied for the highest offensive coordinator contract this year (with Alabama's Steve Sarkisian) and could move solely to No. 1 in future years as the contracts stand now. Alabama has not announced its 2020 round of raises, which they did in March of last year. So far, the Crimson Tide have had only one coaching change. Salaries and contracts
Salaries and contracts
Brent Venables, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach
Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2025
Compensation: $2.2 million
Mike Reed, Assistant Coach/Cornerbacks
Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022
Total compensation increase: $495,000 to $540,000
Mickey Conn, Assistant Coach/Safeties
Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022
Total compensation increase: $400,000 to $515,000
Todd Bates, Assistant Coach/Defensive Linemen/Recruiting Coordinator
Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022
Total compensation increase: $375,000 to $515,000
Lemanski Hall, Assistant Coach/Defensive Ends
Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022
Total compensation increase: $350,000 to $500,000
Tony Elliott, Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs Coach
Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2023
Total compensation increase: $1,000,000 to $1,600,000
Robbie Caldwell, Assistant Coach/Offensive Linemen
Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022
Total compensation increase: $570,000 to $640,000
Danny Pearman, Assistant Head Coach
Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022
Total compensation increase: $505,000 to $545,000
Brandon Streeter, Assistant Coach/Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks
Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022
Total compensation increase: $500,000 to $590,000
Tyler Grisham, Assistant Coach/Wide Receivers
Term: 2 years through 1/31/2022
Total compensation increase: $93,860 to $300,000