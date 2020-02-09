Clemson moves to No. 1 spot in assistant coach salaries

The Tigers have held the mark on-and-off in recent seasons but were surpassed by Alabama last year by a slim margin ($7.54 million-$7.395M according to USA TODAY). Clemson's assistants earned just under a million in performance bonuses collectively last season as well.

After a significant raise for offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and more across the board for Clemson's coaches, they are set to earn around $8 million (7.945M per the latest contract terms) before performance bonuses for 2020.

Elliott is currently tied for the highest offensive coordinator contract this year (with Alabama's Steve Sarkisian) and could move solely to No. 1 in future years as the contracts stand now.

Alabama has not announced its 2020 round of raises, which they did in March of last year. So far, the Crimson Tide have had only one coaching change.

Salaries and contracts