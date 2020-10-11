Clemson moves to No. 1 in ESPN power rankings

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson has earned no shortage of respect from pundits after a dominating 42-17 win over No. 7 Miami Saturday.

That includes ESPN's power rankings, where they moved to the top spot Sunday after being as low as third despite holding the No. 1 mark in the AP and Coaches polls since preseason.

"We're getting to that point of the college football season where the time-honored phrase will be repeated ad nauseum. They ain't played nobody," ESPN's Chris Low mused. "And while nobody is accusing the ACC of being a gauntlet, Clemson has been the best and most complete team in the country to this point, which is why the Tigers are the new No. 1 team this week in ESPN's power rankings. Their 42-17 victory over Miami on Saturday was their 25th straight win over an ACC opponent, and 21 of the 25 have been by 17 or more points."

Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Notre Dame round out the top-5 there.

Clemson moved up a spot to No. 2 in both the ESPN SP+ and Football Power Index ratings behind Ohio State and its lofty preseason ranks.

With the SP+, the Tigers hold top-5 ratings on offense (3) and defense (4) and still a top-20 mark on special teams (19). In the FPI, Clemson is also in the top-5 on offense (4) and defense (5) and now outside the top-50 on special teams (51).

My Top 4 THIS WEEK. Ranking ONLY teams THAT HAVE PLAYED.

With the unpredictability and uncertainty of the CFB season my personal rankings will be very fluid from week to week.



1-@ClemsonFB

2-@GeorgiaFootball

3-@AlabamaFTBL

4-@NDFootball

Next 2@TarHeelFootball@BYUfootball — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 11, 2020