Clemson midyear enrollees receive jersey numbers

David Hood by Senior Writer -

The Clemson football program welcomed 12 midyear enrollees to campus in early January and all 12 are expected to participate in spring practice, which starts Feb. 23rd. TigerNet has received a sneak peek at what numbers each of the 12 will wear this season. It's interesting to note that RB Will Shipley will wear No. 1, while tight end Jake Briningstool will wear the No. 9 worn by running backs Wayne Gallman and Travis Etienne in recent seasons. 1 - RB Will Shipley

3 - WR Dacari Collins

9 - TE Jake Briningstool

26 - S Andrew Mukuba

26 - RB Phil Mafah

29 - CB Nathaniel Wiggins

44 - DE Cade Denhoff

53 - C Ryan Linthicum

54 - LB Jeremiah Trotter, Jr

55 - DT Payton Page

74 - OL Marcus Tate

80 - WR Beaux Collins

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney loves the 2021 recruiting class.

“It’s an exciting group,” Swinney said. “It’s a group that brings power, speed, athleticism, high character and great leadership qualities. And one of the really cool things about this class is they’re all winners. These guys have won. The great majority of these guys have won state championships, or they’ve competed for them, and are coming from programs that have great cultures and they’re well-coached, and I know they’re going to bring that stuff with them.”