Clemson midyear enrollees receive jersey numbers
by - Senior Writer - 2021 Feb 4, Thu 13:03
The new jersey numbers were unveiled during Wednesday's recruiting wrap
The Clemson football program welcomed 12 midyear enrollees to campus in early January and all 12 are expected to participate in spring practice, which starts Feb. 23rd. TigerNet has received a sneak peek at what numbers each of the 12 will wear this season.

It's interesting to note that RB Will Shipley will wear No. 1, while tight end Jake Briningstool will wear the No. 9 worn by running backs Wayne Gallman and Travis Etienne in recent seasons.

1 - RB Will Shipley
3 - WR Dacari Collins
9 - TE Jake Briningstool
26 - S Andrew Mukuba
26 - RB Phil Mafah
29 - CB Nathaniel Wiggins
44 - DE Cade Denhoff
53 - C Ryan Linthicum
54 - LB Jeremiah Trotter, Jr
55 - DT Payton Page
74 - OL Marcus Tate
80 - WR Beaux Collins

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney loves the 2021 recruiting class.

“It’s an exciting group,” Swinney said. “It’s a group that brings power, speed, athleticism, high character and great leadership qualities. And one of the really cool things about this class is they’re all winners. These guys have won. The great majority of these guys have won state championships, or they’ve competed for them, and are coming from programs that have great cultures and they’re well-coached, and I know they’re going to bring that stuff with them.”

