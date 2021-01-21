Two Tigers picked in top-4 of MLS draft
Clemson midfielder Philip Mayaka was selected No. 3 overall by the Colorado Rapids in Thursday's MLS SuperDraft. Forward teammate Kirmarni Smith went a pick later at No. 4 overall to DC United.

During his time at Clemson, Mayaka was named a 2019 MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist, second-team All-American, first-team All-South Region, first-team All-ACC, ACC Freshman of the Year, and was a member of the ACC’s All-Freshman team. Before the 2020 season, Mayaka earned preseason All-American honors from College Soccer News.

During his two seasons playing for the Tigers, Mayaka earned the start in 29 of his 32 appearances. The Nairobi, Kenya native contributed two goals and eight assists during his freshman season in 2019.

“Mayaka is the most MLS-ready player I have coached since being at Clemson,” said Clemson coach Mike Noonan in an earlier news release. “He has been a pleasure to coach, and any team would be happy to have him.”

The Nottingham, England native Smith led the nation in points (19) and goals (8) last fall, including a hat trick in the ACC Tournament. He scored 13 goals as a junior in 21 games (16 starts).

Mayaka signed a Generation Adidas contract before the draft, becoming the seventh in program history and a second consecutive year that Clemson has had a member of its program sign a Generation Adidas contract (Robbie Robinson). The forward Robinson went No. 1 overall to the Inter Miami in 2020.

