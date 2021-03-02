BREAKING

Clemson men's soccer ranked No. 1 in nation
by - 2021 Mar 2, Tue 17:11
Clemson soccer team is No. 1 in the nation (via Clemson)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In the first 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Spring Rankings, United Soccer Coaches announced Tuesday that it has ranked the Clemson men’s soccer program No. 1. Clemson garnered 16 of the 26 first-place votes in the poll. The Tigers receive the ranking ahead of their spring season opener against Syracuse on Sunday, March 7, at 5 p.m. at Historic Riggs Field.

Clemson returns to action after going 8-2-1 this past fall, winning its final three matches of the season en route to capturing the program’s 15th ACC Championship. The Tigers were unanimously ranked No. 1 following their success in the 2020 ACC Tournament.

The 2021 spring season will continue Clemson’s fall campaign, as the Tigers’ record, statistics and disciplinary record will all carry over. Clemson men’s soccer has an all-time record of 694-277-93 through 61 years of competition. Sunday’s match against Syracuse will be the first time Clemson plays a competitive match in March.

Clemson was one of four ACC men’s teams to be included in this week’s poll, as Pittsburgh (No. 4), Wake Forest (No. 6) and Virginia Tech (No. 13) joined the Tigers. In the women’s poll, Clemson ranks No. 9 with an 8-4-0 record following two wins over College of Charleston this past weekend.

