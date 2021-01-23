Clemson men's soccer 2021 spring schedule announced

CLEMSON, S.C — The Clemson men’s soccer program will play seven matches during the 2021 spring season, Head Coach Mike Noonan announced earlier today. The Tigers will play all of their matches against ACC schools, including three teams the program faced this past fall. Clemson will enter the spring season with an all-time winning record against five of its six regular season opponents. The season will lead to the NCAA Championships at the end of April, with the College Cup set to be contested at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C., on May 7-9. Clemson’s 2021 spring season is set to be historic, as it will be the first time in program history that the Tigers play a competitive match in the months of March, April and potentially May. Prior to the 2021 schedule being announced, Clemson had only ever played five competitive matches before August in any calendar year.

With Clemson now set to play matches in both 2020 and 2021, this becomes just the second time in program history that a season will span across two calendar years. Clemson’s 1973 team was the first to do this, finishing the season as ACC Champions and third at the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers’ first action of the season will be an exhibition against North Carolina in Charlotte, N.C., at a site yet to be determined.

The program’s first home match of the season will be its regular season opener against Syracuse on March 7. The last match between the two sides was on Oct. 19, 2019, in Syracuse, N.Y. That match saw the Tigers earn a thrilling 7-4 victory over the Orange, with the night highlighted by a Robbie Robinson hat-trick.

After implementing a regional format in the fall, the ACC will return to its divisional alignment this spring. Boston College is set to return to play after opting out of the 2020 fall season. In its matches against ACC opponents this past fall, Clemson went 6-2-1, including a dominant trio of matches in the ACC Tournament.

After being crowned the 2020 ACC Champions on Nov. 22, Clemson will have a chance to earn the conference’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament by playing in one home match at the end of the season. If Clemson finishes atop the Atlantic Division this spring, the Tigers will play against the Coastal Division winner for the NCAA bid. If Clemson were to finish anywhere other than atop the Atlantic Division, the top teams in each division would meet in a match with the winner then traveling to play at Clemson against the Tigers for the bid.

The spring will continue the 2020 fall season, meaning that team records, discipline and stats earned during the fall will be carried over into the upcoming season.

Schedule

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Feb. 27 North Carolina (exhib.) Charlotte, N.C. 4 p.m.

March 7 Syracuse Clemson, S.C. 5 p.m.

March 13 Virginia Tech Blacksburg, Va. 5 p.m.

March 20 NC State Clemson, S.C. 7 p.m.

March 26/27 Boston College Newton, Mass. TBA

April 2 Wake Forest Clemson, S.C. 7 p.m.

April 9 Louisville Louisville, Ky. 7 p.m.

April 17 NCAA AQ Match Clemson, S.C. 7 p.m.

HISTORIC RIGGS FIELD SOCIAL DISTANCING & OPERATIONS

Historic Riggs Field will operate under the same protocol enforced during this past fall season. We ask that all fans please adhere to the following safety protocols to ensure all fans and participants’ well-being.

-Please refrain from coming to any Clemson sporting event if you feel sick or are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus.

-Clemson will enforce a capacity of 1,000 spectators at Historic Riggs Field. Patrons must wear a face covering at all times unless eating or drinking.

-There will be no formal ticketing for the 2020 season. All seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. All points of entry to Historic Riggs Field will be available.

-There will be no access to the field permitted before, during, or after any match.

-Seats will be available in pods of four with a six-foot radius around each pod. Please refrain from sitting in groups larger than four.

-The first three rows of seats have been blocked off to ensure safety for fans and participants. Please do not sit, or attempt to enter, this area of the stands.

-Drinks and pre-packaged snacks will be available at the outdoor concession stand.

-Restrooms will be available for all fans. Hand sanitizers will also be strategically placed around the facility.