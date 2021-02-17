Clemson men's basketball has another game postponed

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Virginia Tech at Florida State and the Clemson at Pittsburgh men’s basketball games scheduled for this weekend have been postponed. The games were scheduled to be played on Saturday in Tallahassee and Sunday in Pittsburgh. Florida State now will play at Pittsburgh at 4 p.m. Saturday in a game televised on RSN. Additionally, Tuesday’s North Carolina at Boston College game has been postponed. The postponements follow positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Virginia Tech, Clemson and Boston College men’s basketball programs. The teams are adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report). "I don't really know a lot. You're still trying to find that all out," Brownell said Monday morning after announcing Wednesday's postponement at Notre Dame. "Obviously we had the good win Friday, we're off Saturday, practiced yesterday a little bit -- had taken some tests and had a couple tests back that were positive and contact-tracing and now you're just trying to figure it out and make sure it doesn't get going through your program. So you're trying to be cautious and take care of your players and that's all I'm really at liberty to share right now.

"We're off at least for two or three more days just to figure out what's going on. At the end of the day, we've been fortunate that we haven't had many players get it -- that's a good thing but obviously it's a dangerous thing too. We've had some and got to be careful. We're on pause for a couple days to test and find out how rampant it's gone through our program. Hopefully it's like the last time and it's not too many folks. You've got a couple people who are contact-traced and out 10 days and a couple people who obviously had it and are out a week or whatnot. So we'll just see what happens here the next few days."

Below is the revised ACC Men’s Basketball schedule for Saturday, February 20:

Georgia Tech at Miami | RSN | 12:00 PM

Notre Dame at Syracuse | ACCN | 2:00 PM

NC State at Wake Forest | RSN | 2:00 PM

Florida State at Pittsburgh | RSN | 4:00 PM (originally scheduled for Jan. 9)

Louisville at North Carolina | ESPN | 6:00 PM

Virginia at Duke | ESPN | 8:00 PM