Clemson looks to build on momentum at Duke

CU Athletic Communications by

Clemson (10-4, 4-4 ACC) heads to Duke (6-5, 4-3) for an early afternoon matchup Saturday. Tipoff in Cameron Indoor Stadium is set for 12:01 p.m. ET. Doug Sherman and Cory Alexander will call the broadcast for ESPN2. Don Munson and Tim Bourret will broadcast the game on the Clemson Tigers Network. Despite being only a game over .500, Duke is 10 spots above Clemson in KenPom rating (38th) with a top-50 offense (34) and defense (48). They joined Clemson in snapping three-game losing streaks this week, downing Georgia Tech at home, 75-68, on Tuesday. The Tigers topped Louisville 54-50 at home on Wednesday.

SERIES HISTORY VS. DUKE

• Clemson is just 4-61 all-time at Duke, with its last victory coming during the 1994-95 season.

• This matchup also marks the first time that Clemson will face off against a Duke team that is not ranked since 1995-96.

• The Tigers defeated the Blue Devils in their last matchup during 2019-20, a 79-72 victory on Jan. 14.

• It marked the first win for Clemson over a Top-3 ranked Duke team since 2008-09.

Clemson rotation/Duke Starting 5

(RV/RV) Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Clyde Trapp 6-4 203 Sr. Eastover, S.C. 14/14 7.6 5.4 1.6 27.1

F 1 Jonathan Baehre 6-10 214 Sr. Wiesbaden, Germany 14/9 4.8 3.9 1.1 19.5

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 180 So. Newark, N.J. 14/13 8.7 2.4 2.0 26.5

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 14/3 3.0 1.4 0.7 14.4

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 205 RSo. Orlando, Fla. 14/2 9.2 1.1 2.3 22.8

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 215 Jr. Monroe, N.C. 9/3 6.0 3.8 0.3 14.6

F 10 Olivier-Maxence Prosper 6-8 218 Fr. Montreal, Quebec, Canada 13/3 2.2 1.6 0.3 10.4

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 212 Jr. Reno, Nev. 3/0 1.3 0.3 0.0 1.5

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 185 So. Newburgh, Ind. 14/3 3.9 1.4 0.2 12.8

G 15 John Newman III 6-5 207 Jr. Greensboro, N.C. 13/7 5.2 2.8 1.4 20.8

F 20 O’Neil McBride 6-7 207 So. Myrtle Beach, S.C. 3/0 0.7 0.3 0.0 1.5

G 21 Wells Hoag 6-3 199 Jr. Greenville, S.C. 3/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5

C 22 Lynn Kidd 6-10.5 235 Fr. Gainesville, Fla. 6/0 1.3 0.8 0.2 4.7

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 235 Fr. Spartanburg, S.C. 13/0 4.6 2.3 0.0 11.4

F 25 Aamir Simms 6-8.5 245 Sr. Palmyra, Va. 14/14 12.0 5.9 2.4 26.9

(--/--) Duke Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 2 DJ Steward 6-2 163 Fr. Chicago, Ill. 11/9 13.6 4.6 2.2 32.5

G 3 Jeremy Roach 6-1 175 Fr. Leesburg, Va. 11/8 9.1 2.5 2.8 28.9

F 0 Wendell Moore Jr. 6-5 216 So. Charlotte, N.C. 11/5 7.3 3.8 1.6 23.7

F 1 Jalen Johnson 6-9 220 Fr. Milwaukee, Wis. 8/6 12.4 7.4 2.1 22.1

F 21 Matthew Hurt 6-9 235 So. Rochester, Minn. 11/11 19.2 8.2 1.4 33.5