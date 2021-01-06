Clemson lineman declares for the NFL draft

"I am declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft," Carman said via Twitter. "Thank you #ClemsonFamily for accepting me with open arms, and showing me what it means to be #ALLIN. I will ALWAYS be a Tiger for life."

Carman was named a second-team All-American by CBS Sports this season. He was tabbed for second-team All-ACC honors as a junior and third-team All-ACC as a sophomore.

The Fairfield, Ohio product logged 27 starts as a Tiger over three seasons after signing as a 5-star prospect.