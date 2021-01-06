|
Clemson lineman declares for the NFL draft
2021 Jan 6, Wed
Clemson junior left tackle
Jackson Carman announced that he is declaring for the NFL draft on Wednesday.
"I am declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft," Carman said via Twitter. "Thank you #ClemsonFamily for accepting me with open arms, and showing me what it means to be #ALLIN. I will ALWAYS be a Tiger for life." Carman was named a second-team All-American by CBS Sports this season. He was tabbed for second-team All-ACC honors as a junior and third-team All-ACC as a sophomore. The Fairfield, Ohio product logged 27 starts as a Tiger over three seasons after signing as a 5-star prospect.
More from Carman:
