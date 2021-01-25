BREAKING

Breaking: Clemson linebacker enters transfer portal
2021 Jan 25
Jones was a solid defender at Clemson

Some interesting transfer news for the 2021 Clemson defense.

Clemson linebacker Mike Jones Jr. has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer, TigerNet has confirmed on Monday.

"Much love Clemson family has been the absolute best, I wouldn’t trade these last 3 years for the world," Jones tweeted after the news of his pending transfer went public.

Jones had 30 tackles, two interceptions, half a sack, and a forced fumble in 10 games this past season.

Overall, he had 46 tackles, including seven for loss and two interceptions at Clemson.

As a high school player, he was a 4-star recruit and a national top 250 player by ESPN and 247 Sports.

Best of luck to Jones, as he was always a media favorite during interview sessions and a team leader on social justice issues.

Next man up for the Tigers at SAM linebacker is likely Trenton Simpson who registered six tackles for loss and four sacks during his true freshman season.

Clemson linebacker enters transfer portal
Clemson linebacker enters transfer portal
