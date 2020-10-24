Clemson improves to 5-1 with win over NC State

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Grayson Barber scored his first goal of the season and the fifth game-winning goal of his career to secure a 1-0 victory for the third-ranked Clemson Tigers in Raleigh, N.C., Friday evening. Following tonight's result, Clemson improves to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in ACC matches, while NC State falls to 0-5 overall and 0-4 in the ACC.

Tonight’s victory is Clemson’s 40th in the series, making NC State only the second school which Clemson has accumulated 40 or more victories against in program history. The Tigers have now won eleven of the last twelve meetings and six of the past seven matches on the road against NC State. Head Coach Mike Noonan earned his tenth all-time victory against the Wolfpack following tonight’s result.

The beginning of the match saw both sides start at a furious pace, with the two teams combining for seven shots in the opening 20 minutes. Clemson held the majority of possession in the half and used the time on the ball to register nine shots to NC State’s two. James Brighton led the team in the attacking third during the opening half, recording four shots during his 31 minutes of action.

In the 63rd minute, Grayson Barber scored the deciding goal by beating NC State's Leon Krapf in a one-on-one opportunity at the top of the Wolfpack’s box and then slotting home the ball into an empty net. Barber received the ball from Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador while making a brilliant run in behind the Wolfpack’s backline. This is the twelfth goal of the junior's career.

George Marks and the Tigers’ defense put together an impressive performance Friday evening, limiting the Wolfpack to only four shots on goal. Marks’ four saves equal his season-high which he set during Clemson's match against Wake Forest.

Clemson's starting eleven saw two milestone achievements be earned by Philip Mayaka and Barber. Mayaka made his 25th start, while Barber made his 35th, as members of Clemson's program. A total of 15 players saw action for the Tigers in tonight's victory, with seven playing 90 minutes.

Clemson’s next match will take place under the lights of Historic Riggs Field as the Tigers welcome the North Carolina Tar Heels on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. The two sides met earlier in the season in Chapel Hill. Historic Riggs Field will operate with a capacity of 1,000 spectators during all home matches and face coverings are required for all in attendance.

????CLEMSON WINS!????#ClemsonUnited earns a 1-0 victory tonight via a brilliant finish from Grayson Barber in the 63rd minute. The Tigers now move to 5-1 overall on the year!#ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/ihPGaV8IRq — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) October 24, 2020

George Marks went to his hometown and earned the solo shutout last night ??????#ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/kKpnL9Faz6 — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) October 24, 2020