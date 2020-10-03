Clemson hosting ESPN’s College GameDay for Miami game

The No. 1-ranked Clemson Tigers will host ESPN’s College GameDay again for a top-10 showdown next Saturday.

Clemson takes on the eighth-ranked Miami Hurricanes (3-0) for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC that night.

Miami will be coming off an open week, while the Tigers look to be 3-0 as well after taking on Virginia Saturday night.

It is the 15th time College GameDay has been on a college campus of a Clemson game and the sixth time in TigerTown.

The last time College GameDay was on campus was Clemson’s ACC and season opener last year hosting Georgia Tech in a special Thursday edition.

Details to come on the show that airs from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays on ESPN, but the show sites so far have been held in stadiums without crowds due to the pandemic.

Clemson has won the last six games that the show has been on a college campus and 12-of-13 including neutral sites.