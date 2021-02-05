Clemson homestand continues hosting Syracuse Saturday

CU Athletic Communications by

Clemson men's basketball seeks to push its record over .500 ACC action (11-5, 5-5 ACC) hosting Syracuse (10-5, 4-4) Saturday afternoon. Tipoff in Littlejohn Coliseum is set for 2:05 p.m. ET. Doug Sherman and Jordan Cornette will call the broadcast for ACCN. Don Munson and Terrence Oglesby will broadcast the game on the Clemson Tigers Network. The Tigers are coming off of a 63-50 win over North Carolina on Tuesday, while the Orange downed NC State at home on Sunday, 76-73, and had their Wednesday game with Louisville postponed. Series history v. Syracuse

• Clemson leads the all-time series with Syracuse 6-4, including winning the last two matchups in the series.

• The lone contest between the Tigers and Orange last season came down to the final seconds. Khavon Moore grabbed a live ball rebound and pushed the ball up court, crossing over near the free-throw line and finding a back-cutting Clyde Trapp who scored the game-winning basket in a 71-70 win. Trapp scored a career-high 17 points and grabbed a then-career-high nine rebounds.

• Syracuse is ranked 47th and Clemson, 56th, by the KenPom ratings, where the Orange are 31st in offensive efficiency and 75th on defense (the Tigers are 106th on offense and 14th on defense).

Clemson rotation and Syracuse Starting 5

(--/--) Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Clyde Trapp 6-4 203 Sr. Eastover, S.C. 16/16 7.6 5.5 1.8 27.4

F 1 Jonathan Baehre 6-10 214 Sr. Wiesbaden, Germany 16/9 4.3 3.5 0.9 18.2

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 180 So. Newark, N.J. 16/14 8.4 2.1 1.8 25.9

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 16/3 3.4 1.4 0.8 14.8

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 205 RSo. Orlando, Fla. 16/3 8.6 1.3 2.1 23.0

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 215 Jr. Monroe, N.C. 11/5 6.4 3.6 0.4 14.9

F 10 Olivier-Maxence Prosper 6-8 218 Fr. Montreal, Quebec, Canada 15/2 2.5 2.0 0.3 11.1

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 212 Jr. Reno, Nev. 3/0 1.3 0.3 0.0 1.5

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 185 So. Newburgh, Ind. 16/4 3.8 1.4 0.3 13.8

G 15 John Newman III 6-5 207 Jr. Greensboro, N.C. 14/8 5.0 2.8 1.3 20.2

F 20 O’Neil McBride 6-7 207 So. Myrtle Beach, S.C. 3/0 0.7 0.3 0.0 1.5

G 21 Wells Hoag 6-3 199 Jr. Greenville, S.C. 3/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5

C 22 Lynn Kidd 6-10.5 235 Fr. Gainesville, Fla. 6/0 1.3 0.8 0.2 4.7

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 235 Fr. Spartanburg, S.C. 15/0 4.1 2.1 0.1 10.8

F 25 Aamir Simms 6-8.5 245 Sr. Palmyra, Va. 16/16 12.3 5.9 2.8 27.4

(--/--) Syracuse Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 11 Joseph Girard III 6-1 195 So. Glens Falls, N.Y. 15/15 10.2 3.0 3.9 30.5

G 35 Buddy Boeheim 6-6 195 Jr. Fayetteville, N.Y. 12/12 14.8 2.2 3.3 36.0

F 0 Alan Griffin 6-5 190 Jr. Ossining, N.Y. 15/14 15.7 7.1 2.3 32.6

F 1 Quincy Guerrier 6-7 220 So. Montreal, Quebec, Canada 15/15 16.3 9.5 0.9 33.5

F 21 Marek Dolezaj 6-10 201 Sr. Bratislava, Slovakia 15/15 11.0 5.5 3.6 35.8