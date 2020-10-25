Clemson holds strong grip on No. 1 in Coaches Poll

Clemson didn't lose a first-place vote in the Coaches Poll this week (52), where they lead the way ahead of Alabama (8) and Ohio State (2), which moved up two spots this week.

Clemson pulled away in the second half to a 47-21 win over Syracuse Saturday, while Alabama topped Tennessee 48-17, Notre Dame dominated at Pittsburgh, 45-3, and Ohio State rolled over Nebraska, 52-17. On the fringe of that top group is Oklahoma State at No. 6, who rallied to top Iowa State, 24-21.

Notre Dame is next-best from the ACC at No. 4, while Georgia completes the top-5.

Miami, at 12, and UNC, at 13, round out the conference reps.

Coaches Poll - 10/25

Rnk Team Points 1st votes

1 Clemson 6-0 1540 52

2 Alabama 5-0 1493 8

3 Ohio State 1-0 1374 2

4 Notre Dame 5-0 1368 0

5 Georgia 3-1 1293

6 Oklahoma State 4-0 1209

7 Cincinnati 4-0 1058

8 Texas A&M 3-1 1055

9 Florida 2-1 1010

10 Brigham Young 6-0 941

11 Wisconsin 1-0 928

12 Miami 5-1 911

13 North Carolina 4-1 796

14 Michigan 1-0 789

15 Oregon 0-0 674

16 Kansas State 4-1 592

17 Penn State 0-1 413

18 Marshall 5-0 309

19 Indiana 1-0 302

20 Southern California 0-0 271

21 Coastal Carolina 5-0 268

22 Iowa State 3-2 215

23 Southern Methodist 5-1 192

24 Oklahoma 3-2 138

25 Army 6-1 130

Dropped out: No. 20 Virginia Tech; No. 21 Minnesota; No. 22 NC State.

Others rec. votes: Auburn 118; Liberty 112; Memphis 88; Boise State 79; Minnesota 67; UL Lafayette 62; Utah 45; Louisiana State 37; Boston College 28; Purdue 26; Missouri 25; Northwestern 24; Virginia Tech 22; NC State 20; Tulsa 18; Texas 18; Arkansas 17; Appalachian State 16; Central Florida 13; Arizona State 10; California 8; West Virginia 6; Tennessee 6; Iowa 6; Wake Forest 5; Stanford 3; Houston 2.