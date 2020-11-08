Clemson holds steady in ESPN rankings

TigerNet Staff by

The theme of the 2020 college football season is to expect some unusual elements to the rankings. This week, after going to the wire in a 47-40 double OT loss at Notre Dame, is no different for Clemson's Tigers.

The lowest ESPN ranking from last week, in their power poll, actually didn't have to move the Tigers at all after placing them fourth behind Notre Dame. The Irish moved up to No. 2 this week behind Alabama and Ohio State is third, and Texas A&M, fifth.

"The Tigers had a few things working against them going into Saturday's showdown in South Bend, Indiana, namely star quarterback Trevor Lawrence watching from the sideline," ESPN's Chris Low said, "but none of that will ease the pain of not finishing the game and losing 47-40 in two overtimes to Notre Dame. Freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei played great in filling in for Lawrence and finished with 439 passing yards and two touchdowns, but Clemson allowed Notre Dame to drive 91 yards in the final minutes to send the game into overtime. And just like that, the Tigers' 36-game regular-season winning streak is over."

In a particular oddity, ESPN's SP+ metric ranking moved Clemson up a spot to No. 3, behind Alabama and Ohio State, and Notre Dame down a spot to No. 8 -- thanks to big weeks for BYU (6) and Oregon (7).

The Football Power Index kept Clemson third (25.7), while moving Alabama on its off week to the top (30.3) over Ohio State (29.5).

Dabo Swinney's Tigers are given an over 95 percent FPI projection in their next two games versus Florida State (97.4; away on Nov. 21) and Pittsburgh (95.1; at home on Nov. 28) before closing the regular-season at Virginia Tech (79.3; Dec. 5).