Clemson heads to North Augusta to face Georgia Southern

CU Athletic Communications by

The Tigers travel to North Augusta to play Georgia Southern at SRP Park on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. GAME SETUP • Who – Georgia Southern (10-8) vs. Clemson (8-9) • Best Ranking – GSO – NR; CU – NR • When – Tuesday (6:30 p.m.) • Where – North Augusta, S.C. (SRP Park) • Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM) • Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media – ClemsonBaseball SERIES HISTORY • Overall Record – Clemson leads 59-30-1 (1959-16) • Record at Neutral – Clemson leads 6-0 (1979-04) STARTING PITCHERS

• RHP Jordan Jackson (GSO - 1-3, 5.62 ERA) vs. RHP Carter Raffield (CU - 0-1, 7.36)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has an 0-1 neutral record, has won three of its last four games after defeating No. 13 Virginia Tech twice in three home games.

• The Tigers are averaging 4.9 runs per game and hitting .232 with a .340 on-base percentage, .390 slugging percentage and 11 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.32 ERA, .253 opponents’ batting average and 3.30 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .971.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN OVERVIEW

• Georgia Southern, who has an 0-0 neutral record this season, is led by 22nd-year Head Coach Rodney Hennon.

• The Eagles won one of three games at Troy last weekend. They are hitting .317 and have a 4.80 ERA and .961 fielding percentage.

• Mason McWhorter is hitting .453 with six homers, one triple, six doubles and 21 RBIs, while Nick Jones has five of the team’s seven saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is the designated home team and occupies the third-base dugout.

• Clemson was 6-for-16 (.375) with runners in scoring position in the three-game home series against No. 13 Virginia Tech last weekend.

• Clemson is 6-0 when outhitting its opponent and 2-9 when getting outhit.

BULLPEN PROVIDING RELIEF

• Clemson’s bullpen has kept it in many games this season.

• The bullpen is 5-3 with two saves, a 3.23 ERA, .236 opponents’ batting average and 105 strikeouts against 25 walks in 94.2 innings pitched.

• It has a 4.20 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

• The bullpen has allowed just 12 of 46 inherited baserunners to score.