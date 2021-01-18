Clemson hangs on to top-20 AP ranking

After an 85-50 thumping at the hands of Virginia Saturday, the Tigers (9-2; 3-2 ACC) dropped eight spots to No. 20 in the nation.

Virginia is the highest-ranked ACC team at No. 13, ahead of rival Virginia Tech (No. 16).

Clemson returns to action on Wednesday at Georgia Tech (7 p.m./RSN).

North Carolina, Duke and Kentucky all out of AP top25 ranking of college hoops poll since Dec of 1961. Clemson ranked #20 — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) January 18, 2021

AP Poll - 1/18

Rank Team Conference Record Points

1 Gonzaga West Coast 14-0 1,598(62) @ Saint Mary's (Cal.) W 73-59 Share

2 Baylor Big 12 12-0 1,538(2) @ Texas Tech W 68-60 Share

3 Villanova Big East 8-1 1,445 _ Share