Clemson hangs on to top-20 AP ranking
|2021 Jan 18, Mon 13:23-
Clemson hung on to a top-20 ranking in the latest Associated Press top-25 poll.
After an 85-50 thumping at the hands of Virginia Saturday, the Tigers (9-2; 3-2 ACC) dropped eight spots to No. 20 in the nation.
Virginia is the highest-ranked ACC team at No. 13, ahead of rival Virginia Tech (No. 16).
Clemson returns to action on Wednesday at Georgia Tech (7 p.m./RSN).
North Carolina, Duke and Kentucky all out of AP top25 ranking of college hoops poll since Dec of 1961. Clemson ranked #20— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) January 18, 2021
AP Poll - 1/18
Rank Team Conference Record Points
1 Gonzaga West Coast 14-0 1,598(62) @ Saint Mary's (Cal.) W 73-59 Share
2 Baylor Big 12 12-0 1,538(2) @ Texas Tech W 68-60 Share
3 Villanova Big East 8-1 1,445 _ Share
4 Iowa Big Ten 12-2 1,420 @ Northwestern W 96-73 Share
5 Texas Big 12 11-2 1,289 vs Kansas State W 82-67 Share
6 Tennessee SEC 10-1 1,242 vs Vanderbilt W 81-61 Share
7 Michigan Big Ten 11-1 1,197 @ Minnesota L 75-57 Share
8 Houston American Athletic Conference (AAC) 11-1 1,155 vs UCF W 75-58 Share
9 Kansas Big 12 10-3 1,072 @ Oklahoma State L 75-70 Share
10 Wisconsin Big Ten 11-3 939 @ Rutgers W 60-54 Share
11 Creighton Big East 10-3 833 @ Butler L 70-66 Share
12 Texas Tech Big 12 11-4 792 vs Baylor L 68-60 Share
13 Virginia ACC 9-2 778 @ Clemson W 85-50 Share
14 West Virginia Big 12 9-4 732 _ Share
15 Ohio State Big Ten 11-3 631 @ Illinois W 87-81 Share
16 Virginia Tech ACC 11-2 536 @ Wake Forest W 64-60 Share
17 Minnesota Big Ten 11-4 507 vs Michigan W 75-57 Share
18 Alabama SEC 11-3 487 vs Arkansas W 90-59 Share
19 Missouri SEC 8-2 462 @ Texas A&M W 68-52 Share
20 Clemson ACC 9-2 354 vs Virginia L 85-50 Share
21 Oregon Pac-12 9-2 235 _ Share
22 Illinois Big Ten 9-5 232 vs Ohio State L 87-81 Share
23 Connecticut Big East 7-1 209 @ DePaul W 60-53 Share
24 UCLA Pac-12 11-2 195 vs Washington W 81-76 Share
25 Saint Louis Atlantic 10 7-1 172 _ Share
Others receiving votes: Louisville 155, Colorado 148, Oklahoma St. 119, Florida St. 112, Southern Cal 74, Duke 43, Drake 42, LSU 20, Boise St. 15, Xavier 7, Belmont 5, Michigan St. 3, Winthrop 3, Toledo 2, Utah St. 1, Purdue 1.