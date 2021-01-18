Clemson hangs on to top-20 AP ranking
by - 2021 Jan 18, Mon 13:23
Virginia moved atop the ACC.. (ACC photo)
Virginia moved atop the ACC.. (ACC photo)

Clemson hung on to a top-20 ranking in the latest Associated Press top-25 poll.

After an 85-50 thumping at the hands of Virginia Saturday, the Tigers (9-2; 3-2 ACC) dropped eight spots to No. 20 in the nation.

Virginia is the highest-ranked ACC team at No. 13, ahead of rival Virginia Tech (No. 16).

Clemson returns to action on Wednesday at Georgia Tech (7 p.m./RSN).

AP Poll - 1/18

Rank Team Conference Record Points

1 Gonzaga West Coast 14-0 1,598(62) @ Saint Mary's (Cal.) W 73-59 Share

2 Baylor Big 12 12-0 1,538(2) @ Texas Tech W 68-60 Share

3 Villanova Big East 8-1 1,445 _ Share

4 Iowa Big Ten 12-2 1,420 @ Northwestern W 96-73 Share

5 Texas Big 12 11-2 1,289 vs Kansas State W 82-67 Share

6 Tennessee SEC 10-1 1,242 vs Vanderbilt W 81-61 Share

7 Michigan Big Ten 11-1 1,197 @ Minnesota L 75-57 Share

8 Houston American Athletic Conference (AAC) 11-1 1,155 vs UCF W 75-58 Share

9 Kansas Big 12 10-3 1,072 @ Oklahoma State L 75-70 Share

10 Wisconsin Big Ten 11-3 939 @ Rutgers W 60-54 Share

11 Creighton Big East 10-3 833 @ Butler L 70-66 Share

12 Texas Tech Big 12 11-4 792 vs Baylor L 68-60 Share

13 Virginia ACC 9-2 778 @ Clemson W 85-50 Share

14 West Virginia Big 12 9-4 732 _ Share

15 Ohio State Big Ten 11-3 631 @ Illinois W 87-81 Share

16 Virginia Tech ACC 11-2 536 @ Wake Forest W 64-60 Share

17 Minnesota Big Ten 11-4 507 vs Michigan W 75-57 Share

18 Alabama SEC 11-3 487 vs Arkansas W 90-59 Share

19 Missouri SEC 8-2 462 @ Texas A&M W 68-52 Share

20 Clemson ACC 9-2 354 vs Virginia L 85-50 Share

21 Oregon Pac-12 9-2 235 _ Share

22 Illinois Big Ten 9-5 232 vs Ohio State L 87-81 Share

23 Connecticut Big East 7-1 209 @ DePaul W 60-53 Share

24 UCLA Pac-12 11-2 195 vs Washington W 81-76 Share

25 Saint Louis Atlantic 10 7-1 172 _ Share

Others receiving votes: Louisville 155, Colorado 148, Oklahoma St. 119, Florida St. 112, Southern Cal 74, Duke 43, Drake 42, LSU 20, Boise St. 15, Xavier 7, Belmont 5, Michigan St. 3, Winthrop 3, Toledo 2, Utah St. 1, Purdue 1.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson safety using NCAA waiver to return
Clemson safety using NCAA waiver to return
ESPN report: Deshaun Watson may have played last snap with Texans
ESPN report: Deshaun Watson may have played last snap with Texans
Vegas odds on Deshaun Watson's next NFL team
Vegas odds on Deshaun Watson's next NFL team
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week