Clemson guard enters transfer portal

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson junior guard John Newman III has entered the transfer portal, Newman announced via social media. "I am grateful for the experiences I've had and relationships I've built during my time at Clemson," Newman said. "I appreciate the love and support over the years as a Clemson Tiger. Thank you to my coaches for giving me a chance and helping me grow. To my teammates, I will never forget the memories we made together and will continue to make as I move forward in my journey. With that being said, I will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. I am looking forward to this next chapter and what the future holds for me." Newman's minutes had dropped from 31.6 per game in 2019-20 to 15.6 MPG last season, where he averaged 3.7 points.

With an NCAA waiver, Newman still has two years to play.