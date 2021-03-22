Clemson guard enters transfer portal
by - 2021 Mar 22, Mon 16:52
Newman averaged 3.7 points per game last season.
Newman averaged 3.7 points per game last season.

Clemson junior guard John Newman III has entered the transfer portal, Newman announced via social media.

"I am grateful for the experiences I've had and relationships I've built during my time at Clemson," Newman said. "I appreciate the love and support over the years as a Clemson Tiger. Thank you to my coaches for giving me a chance and helping me grow. To my teammates, I will never forget the memories we made together and will continue to make as I move forward in my journey. With that being said, I will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. I am looking forward to this next chapter and what the future holds for me."

Newman's minutes had dropped from 31.6 per game in 2019-20 to 15.6 MPG last season, where he averaged 3.7 points.

With an NCAA waiver, Newman still has two years to play.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson guard enters transfer portal
Clemson guard enters transfer portal
Dabo Swinney reacts to Deshaun Watson allegations
Dabo Swinney reacts to Deshaun Watson allegations
Clemson WR out for spring practice after surgery
Clemson WR out for spring practice after surgery
Post your comments!
Read all 18 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week