Clemson grad assistant Terry Bowden hired as FBS coach

The News Star first reported Wednesday that he will be announced as head coach of Louisiana-Monroe out of the Sun Belt Conference.

Bowden is the brother of former Clemson head coach Tommy Bowden and son of the legendary FSU coach Bobby Bowden.

His last head coaching job was with Akron, where he went 35-52 after seven seasons. He spent three seasons at North Alabama before that and went 29-9, which was his first job since a 47-17-1 run at Auburn from 1993-98.

LA-Monroe went 0-10 this season and rated 124th in ESPN's SP+ rating.