Clemson gives injury update on Tee Higgins

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson officials told TigerNet that Clemson receiver Tee Higgins is NOT ruled out for the remainder of the contest as ESPN is reporting. It is possible that he could return in the second half of action in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl. Clemson is down 16-14 at halftime against Ohio State.

Update 1: Higgins has a helmet on the sidelines catching passes on the sidelines.

Update 2: Higgins returns to the game and catches the first pass in the third quarter.