Clemson gives injury update on Tee Higgins
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, December 28, 2019 10:25 PM
Clemson gives injury update on Tee Higgins

Clemson officials told TigerNet that Clemson receiver Tee Higgins is NOT ruled out for the remainder of the contest as ESPN is reporting.

It is possible that he could return in the second half of action in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl.

Clemson is down 16-14 at halftime against Ohio State.

Update 1: Higgins has a helmet on the sidelines catching passes on the sidelines.

Update 2: Higgins returns to the game and catches the first pass in the third quarter.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Cowherd calls out Ohio State for blaming officiating in Fiesta Bowl
WATCH: Cowherd calls out Ohio State for blaming officiating in Fiesta Bowl
Swinney on beat-up Tigers: "Ain't nobody ok"
Swinney on beat-up Tigers: "Ain't nobody ok"
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week