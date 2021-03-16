Clemson freshman named national player of week, Tigers still No. 1
by - 2021 Mar 16, Tue 19:31
Sylla scored a golden goal at Virginia Tech Saturday. (Clemson athletics photo)
Sylla scored a golden goal at Virginia Tech Saturday. (Clemson athletics photo)

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. -- The United Soccer Coaches association named Clemson freshman midfielder Ousmane Sylla as its NCAA Division I Men’s Player of the Week. Sylla scored the game-winning goal for the Tigers over the weekend during the 107th minute of play against the Hokies. The goal was the first of Sylla’s career and came during his second career start. Sylla is the third player to receive the honor from United Soccer Coaches this season, joining Kimarni Smith (Oct. 20, Nov. 17) and Callum Johnson (March 9).

In the NCAA Division I Men’s Top 25 Spring Rankings, Clemson (10-2-1) remains at No. 1 after earning 19 of the 26 available first-place votes. This is the 35th week in program history and the fourth consecutive week this season that Clemson is ranked atop the poll.

Clemson is one of four ACC programs included in this week’s rankings, as the Tigers are joined by Wake Forest (No. 5), Pittsburgh (No. 7) and North Carolina (No. 15). Clemson retains its ranking following a gritty 1-0 double-overtime victory on the road against then-No. 21 Virginia Tech on March 13.

No. 1 Clemson will return home for its next action, as the Tigers will host NC State on Saturday, March 20. The match will be played at Historic Riggs Field, with kick-off set for 7 p.m. on ACCNX.

Comment on this story
Print   
Former Clemson DL signing with Cowboys
Former Clemson DL signing with Cowboys
ESPN projects Clemson chances in 64-team football Playoff
ESPN projects Clemson chances in 64-team football Playoff
ACC Network to exclusively carry nine ACC spring football games
ACC Network to exclusively carry nine ACC spring football games
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Soccer Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week