Clemson freshman named national player of week, Tigers still No. 1

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. -- The United Soccer Coaches association named Clemson freshman midfielder Ousmane Sylla as its NCAA Division I Men’s Player of the Week. Sylla scored the game-winning goal for the Tigers over the weekend during the 107th minute of play against the Hokies. The goal was the first of Sylla’s career and came during his second career start. Sylla is the third player to receive the honor from United Soccer Coaches this season, joining Kimarni Smith (Oct. 20, Nov. 17) and Callum Johnson (March 9). In the NCAA Division I Men’s Top 25 Spring Rankings, Clemson (10-2-1) remains at No. 1 after earning 19 of the 26 available first-place votes. This is the 35th week in program history and the fourth consecutive week this season that Clemson is ranked atop the poll.

Clemson is one of four ACC programs included in this week’s rankings, as the Tigers are joined by Wake Forest (No. 5), Pittsburgh (No. 7) and North Carolina (No. 15). Clemson retains its ranking following a gritty 1-0 double-overtime victory on the road against then-No. 21 Virginia Tech on March 13.

No. 1 Clemson will return home for its next action, as the Tigers will host NC State on Saturday, March 20. The match will be played at Historic Riggs Field, with kick-off set for 7 p.m. on ACCNX.