Clemson forward withdrawing from NBA Draft

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson basketball gets a huge lift this upcoming season. Junior forward Aamir Simms announced on Monday that he is withdrawing his name from the 2020 NBA Draft and will be returning to Clemson. "I’m really looking forward to my senior year with my teammates and making a run at the tournament! Last year will be my best yet! Can’t wait to rock Littlejohn one last time! Everyone be safe and love one another." Simms posted on social media. Simms will be able to return to school because he didn't sign with an agent. Clemson coach Brad Brownell was happy to hear the good news for his team.

“I’m excited that Aamir has decided to return and finish his degree and his career at Clemson,” said Brownell in a statement for the school. “He enjoyed a breakout junior season and I’m thrilled to have him back to help lead our team and continue to help move our program forward."

Simms led the Tigers with 13 points and 7.2 rebounds a game last season, earning third-team All-ACC honors.

I’m really looking forward to my senior year with my teammates and making a run at the tournament ! Last year will be my best yet! Can’t wait to rock littlejohn one last time! Everyone be safe and love one another ???? -25 pic.twitter.com/85fHAGgVyC — Aamir Simms (@EarlShmitty_) June 1, 2020