Clemson forward signs contract with Washington Spirit

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League announced the signing of Mariana Speckmaier earlier today after drafting the senior forward with the 39th overall pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft. Speckmaier was one of four signees on the day, all of whom were selected in January’s NWSL Draft and have been training with the team during preseason since the beginning of February. The native of Miami, Fla. was signed to a one-year deal with a one-year option. Most recently, Speckmaier competed in the fall campaign for the Tigers, making nine appearances with seven starts. Speckmaier netted two goals while adding an assist. “Though our last pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft, Mariana has hit the ground running in training and has proven worthy of the two-year deal she signed with our club in early February,” said Spirit Head Coach Richie Burke. “Joining such a strong squad like ours, with eight internationals on the roster, can be a bit daunting for any rookie. To her credit, Mariana has adjusted extremely well and I’m really pleased to have her on board for this 2021 campaign.”

Spirit CEO and Director of Sporting Operations Larry Best added this about Speckmaier: “After a great career at Clemson, Mariana now gets to join the professional ranks to continue her play in the NWSL and internationally with the Venezuelan National Team. Any player with international experience is a welcomed addition to our squad.”

Speckmaier and the Spirit squad get set to compete in the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup which features four matches against the NC Courage, Racing Louisville FC, Orlando Pride, and Sky Blue FC across the month of April. All four matches will be aired on Paramount+.