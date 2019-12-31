|
Clemson forward out for Miami game
|Tuesday, December 31, 2019 3:26 PM- -
Clemson sophomore forward
Khavon Moore has been ruled out by the Tigers for the 4 p.m. home tip with Miami due to a mild calf strain.
Moore is coming off of contributing eight points in 10 minutes in Clemson's last game versus Yale on Dec. 22. He is averaging 3.4 points and 3 rebounds a game.
Moore was a top-100 prospect out of high school who signed with Texas Tech and received a waiver to play immediately this season for Clemson.
