Clemson forward out for Miami game

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Clemson sophomore forward Khavon Moore has been ruled out by the Tigers for the 4 p.m. home tip with Miami due to a mild calf strain. Moore is coming off of contributing eight points in 10 minutes in Clemson's last game versus Yale on Dec. 22. He is averaging 3.4 points and 3 rebounds a game.

Moore was a top-100 prospect out of high school who signed with Texas Tech and received a waiver to play immediately this season for Clemson.