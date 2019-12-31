Clemson forward out for Miami game
by - Correspondent - Tuesday, December 31, 2019 3:26 PM
Clemson forward out for Miami game

Clemson sophomore forward Khavon Moore has been ruled out by the Tigers for the 4 p.m. home tip with Miami due to a mild calf strain.

Moore is coming off of contributing eight points in 10 minutes in Clemson's last game versus Yale on Dec. 22.

He is averaging 3.4 points and 3 rebounds a game.

Moore was a top-100 prospect out of high school who signed with Texas Tech and received a waiver to play immediately this season for Clemson.

Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
5-star QB signee will reportedly mimic Joe Burrow in practice
5-star QB signee will reportedly mimic Joe Burrow in practice
ESPN analyst prefers Joe Burrow over Trevor Lawrence in CFB title game
ESPN analyst prefers Joe Burrow over Trevor Lawrence in CFB title game
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week