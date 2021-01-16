Clemson football announces team honors, Brian Dawkins Award

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C.—Former Clemson letterman Carl Martin has been named the recipient of the 2021 Brian Dawkins Lifetime Achievement Award. Since 2013, Head Coach Dabo Swinney has presented the honor to a former Clemson player who exemplifies excellence in the areas of integrity, scholarship, athletics, service, leadership, commitment, dedication, courage, resilience and spirit. Recipients must be out of school at least 10 years to qualify. Dawkins, who played 16 years in the NFL and was named to nine Pro Bowls and was a finalist for many public service awards, was the first recipient. “I was overwhelmed when [Clemson Football Director of Career & Professional Development] Rashard Hall called me,” Martin said. “I know who the former winners are and what they have achieved. To win an award with the Dawkins family name on it and to receive the award from Dabo Swinney’s program is a great honor. Brian Dawkins has represented Clemson and the NFL in the highest degree, and I have admired what Coach Swinney has done at Clemson since he first came to Clemson in 2003. He has built an incredible culture.”

A Life Coach with VisionVentures, Inc., Martin specializes in performance goal-setting and relational skill development for pastors, executives, business leaders and other entrepreneurs. Most importantly, he also supervises a mentoring program in Bluffton, S.C., with which a program he has worked for 15 years. The program has had a positive effect on disadvantaged youth through a long-term program.

Martin graduated from Clemson University with a degree in Political Science after being the smallest player on Danny Ford’s National Championship squad in 1981. He played on Clemson teams of 1979-82, earning letters in 1981 and 1982. The Tigers won the National Championship in 1981 and won ACC titles in 1981 and 1982. He played in every game his junior and senior seasons and recorded 10 special teams tackles, among the top totals on the team for that period.

“Carl is a super person,” said Head Coach Danny Ford in an article on Martin during his playing days. “Pound-for-pound, he is the toughest player on the team and possibly the strongest. He has a lot of pride in his team and this school. It means a lot to us to have a player like Carl Martin on this team.”

After his graduation in the spring of 1983, Martin became a graduate assistant in the Clemson strength training department. He then completed his Master’s Degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1987 and earned his Doctorate degree from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1998.

Martin has served two churches as Lead Pastor, planted a church and has worked for the South Carolina Baptist Convention on the Church Planting Team. He recently completed a role as Associate Pastor of Adult Ministries at Low Country Community Church in Bluffton, a church that welcomes 2000 people to their weekend worship venues.

Martin is celebrating 34 years together with his wife, Peggi Nabors Martin, of Greenville S.C., and the Martins have one adult daughter, Lauren.

Brian Dawkins Award Recipients

2013: Brian Dawkins, 1992-95

2014: Bill Smith, 1977-81

2015: Warren Forney, 1991-95

2016: Jerry Butler, 1975-78

2017: Jeff Davis, 1978-81

2018: Mark Richardson, 1979-82

2019: Michael Allen, 1995-98

2020: Michael Dean Perry, 1984-87

2021: Carl Martin, 1979-82

In addition to Martin’s selection for this honor, Clemson's list of awards presented at the team's annual awards banquet on Saturday evening is included below.

OFFENSIVE AWARDS

Solid Rock Award

Most solid, consistent and dependable player(s) at each position

QB Trevor Lawrence

RB Travis Etienne

WR Amari Rodgers

WR Cornell Powell

TE Braden Galloway

OL Jackson Carman

Hustle Award

Consistent effort and served as an inspiration to teammates

RB Darien Rencher

OL Cade Stewart

WR Will Swinney

12th Man Award

TE Davis Allen

OL Walker Parks

QB D.J. Uiagalelei

WR E.J. Williams

Iron Man Award

Dependable player with resilient persistence and leadership

TE Davis Allen

OL Matt Bockhorst

OL Cade Stewart

Most Improved Offensive Players of the Year

OL Jordan McFadden

RB Chez Mellusi

WR Cornell Powell

OL Will Putnam

Rookies of the Year

OL Walker Parks

QB D.J. Uiagalelei

WR E.J. Williams

Defensive Scout Team Players of the Year

LB Sergio Allen

S Carson Donnelly

DL James Edwards

LB Kevin Swint

Tiger Pride Award (MVP)

RB Travis Etienne

QB Trevor Lawrence

WR Cornell Powell

WR Amari Rodgers

Future Impact Players

WR Ajou Ajou

RB Kobe Pace

WR Brannon Spector

OL Mason Trotter

Paw Award

Most blue collar/unselfish player

TE Davis Allen

TE JC Chalk

OL Will Putnam

RB Darien Rencher

WR Brannon Spector

DEFENSIVE AWARDS

Solid Rock Award

Most solid, consistent and dependable player(s) at each position

DE Myles Murphy

DT Tyler Davis

LB Baylon Spector

LB James Skalski

CB Andrew Booth

CB Derion Kendrick

S Nolan Turner

Hustle Award

Consistent effort and served as an inspiration to teammates

S Joseph Charleston

DT Tyler Davis

LB Baylon Spector

S Nolan Turner

12th Man Award

CB Andrew Booth

S Joseph Charleston

DT Nyles Pinckney

LB Trenton Simpson

LB Jake Venables

Iron Man Award

Dependable player with resilient persistence and leadership

DT Tyler Davis

DE K.J. Henry

LB James Skalski

LB Baylon Spector

S Nolan Turner

Most Improved Defensive Players of the Year

CB Andrew Booth

LB Mike Jones Jr.

DE Justin Mascoll

LB Baylon Spector

LB Jake Venables

S Lannden Zanders

Rookies of the Year

DL Bryan Bresee

DE Myles Murphy

LB Trenton Simpson

Offensive Scout Team Players of the Year

TE Will Blackston

WR Hamp Greene

WR Max May

OL Zac McIntosh

Tiger Pride Award (MVP)

LB James Skalski

LB Baylon Spector

S Nolan Turner

Future Impact Players

DT DeMonte Capehart

CB Fred Davis II

CB Malcolm Greene

S R.J. Mickens

S Tyler Venables

DT Tré Williams

Paw Award

Most blue collar/unselfish player

LB LaVonta Bentley

LB Mike Jones Jr.

LB Keith Maguire

LB Kane Patterson

S Jalyn Phillips

DE Regan Upshaw

SPECIAL TEAMS AWARDS

Most Improved Special Teams Player of the Year

LS Jack Maddox

Offensive Special Teams Players of the Year

TE Davis Allen

WR Amari Rodgers

H Will Swinney

Defensive Special Teams Players of the Year

S Carson Donnelly

DT Nyles Pinckney

S Elijah Turner

Specialists of the Year

PK B.T. Potter

P Will Spiers

STRENGTH AWARDS

NSCA Strength and Conditioning All-Americans

OL Matt Bockhorst

LB James Skalski

OL Cade Stewart

DE Regan Upshaw

Dedication Award

WR Amari Rodgers

LB James Skalski

All-In Accountability Challenge Champion Captains

LS Tyler Brown

OL Cade Stewart

All-In Accountability Challenge Champion Team Members

TE Davis Allen

LB Sergio Allen

OL Will Boggs

LB David Cote

S Peter Cote

S Carson Donnelly

DT James Edwards

TE Jaelyn Lay

OL Walker Parks

QB Taisun Phommachanh

OL Hunter Rayburn

OL Mason Trotter

OL Blake Vinson